TODAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY
SCHOOL BOARD
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Action as necessary or appropriate based on matters discussed during executive session; Approve agenda; Gold star highlights; Public input; Approval of meeting minutes for Feb. 23 and 25; Superintendent’s Report; Maintenance update, CIP and Building update; Financial update-Revenue and Expenditures/CRF & ESSR funded positions; Technology update; Curriculum update-E-learning/guidelines for advanced courses/2021-22 ACSD Course Guide; Safety Update; Alternative school requests; vaccination update; iTech; ROTC; 135th Day report; Calendar A-approved in Feb.; Discussion action items: Policy IHAK (Charter education) and IHAN (driver education) second reading; Policy GCCAB (Staff leave related to COVID-19) second reading; Locally Board approved courses, Personnel; Request for information.
JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION
OF GREENWOOD COUNTY
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business: Public hearings: Request number R-21-03-01 (District 2) by Alton Gantt. This request is to rezone approximately 31.89 acres, located at 115 Gantt Road, 105 Gantt Road, 111 Gantt Road, 109 Gantt Road, and 107 Gantt Road (GPIN#s: 6865-797-175, 6865-817-143, 6865-852-123, 6865-863-106) from AG-2 (Agricultural District) to R-2 (Single Family Residential), Request number R-21-03-02 (District 6/Ward 5) by Todd Bailey. This request is to rezone approximately 38.7 acres, located at 1925 Calhoun Road (GPIN # 6837-623-185) from AG-1 (Agricultural District) to R7 (High-Density Residential), Request number R-21-03-03 (District 7) by Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works (CPW). This request is to rezone approximately 41.85 acres, located at 3600 Old Laurens Road (GPIN # 6853-685-894) from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) to I-1 (Light Industrial), Variance request number R-21-03-04 by Welborn Adams. The subject property is located at 612 Watts Bridge Rd. The parcel is zoned RDD (Rural Development District) in an unincorporated portion of Greenwood County. The parcels are identified by GPIN#s 6896-835-959 and 7807-090-214. The requested Variance is to allow for the subdivision of a 2.088-acre parcel without fronting on a paved public or private road right-of-way per requirements of Section 6-2-18 of the Greenwood County Land Development Regulations; Land development review; Commercial development; Council actions; Committee reports.