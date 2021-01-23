MONDAY
ABBEVILLE AREA MEDICAL CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Note: “Due to the current COVID stats, this meeting will be held electronically.”
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Municipal Courtroom
AGENDA: Public hearings: Consider Ordinance No. 21-002 to Amend the City of Greenwood Zoning Ordinance, Being Ordinance 03-010, to Add a Master Plan Residential (MPR) Zoning District, Consider Ordinance No. 21-005 Amending Ordinance 03-010, Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 11, Review Authorities, Article 7, Joint Planning Commission, Sections 11.7.2 & 11.7.3. Terms of Membership and Article 8, Joint Board of Zoning Appeals, Sections 11.8.2. & 11.8.3 Terms of Membership, Consider Ordinance No. 21-006 to Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning Approximately 0.09 Acres of Land Located at 515 Taggart Avenue from RM7 (Medium Density Residential) to NS (Neighborhood Services), Consider Ordinance No. 21-007 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning Approximately 9.22 Acres of Land Located at 208 & 310 Panola Avenue from GC (General Commercial) to IP (Institutional Professional); New business: Administer Oath of Office to Patricia Partlow, Ward 2, Consider appointment of Annette Edwards, Marchelle Thompkins-Bryant and James Jones to the Greenwood City/County Board of Zoning Appeals, Consider Ordinance No. 21-008 authorizing the City Manager and City Clerk to Execute a Quitclaim Deed Releasing All Right, Title, and Interest, if any, of Parcel ID #’s 6845-942-879 and 6845-961-866, Consider Ordinance No. 21-009 Removing Certain Territory Within the Corporate Limits of the City of Greenwood, Consider authorizing the City Manager to accept a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant; City Manager comments; City Council comments.
TUESDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
CALLED MEETING
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Consideration to award the invitation for bid for cardiac monitor/defibrillators, Consideration to award the request for proposal for annual health screening physicals for fire fighters and EMS employees, Consideration of Sale of Property located at 1708 Greenwood Highway.
NINETY SIX CPW
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six CPW office
AGENDA: Election of Commission Chairman for 2021; Discuss proposed letter for Highway 34 bridge project, Update on RIA Pier 96/Grand Harbor project, Update on penny sales tax waterline project; Discuss consolidating two bank accounts, Discuss 101 Circle St. request for reimbursement; New business: Discuss the proposed Greenwood CPW agreement, Discuss 2020 DHEC sanitary survey; Old business: RIA Mill Properties grant update.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Report from Greenwood Capital, Consideration of a contract for an emergency sewer line repair in Wisewood Subdivision; Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(1)-discussion of personnel issues regulated by a public body. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Central Operations Center Assembly Room
AGENDA: Financial reports: Countybank Report, Financial Statement; Business: Consideration of Highland Park Drive, Wilson Street, Janeway 8” water main replacement, Consideration of CPW Cares Transfer, Presentation by Upper Savannah Land Trust, Request to Appear by Chamber of Commerce; Executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.