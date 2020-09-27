TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS LOGISTICS COMMITTEE
TIME: 9:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Conference Room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes from September 15, 2020 and September 22, 2020; Discussion of preparations for 2020 general election: Update on procedures — Volunteers, opening envelopes where, how many teams, requiring masks, requiring gloves, Finalize write-in procedures, Update on plans for absentee satellite precinct, Update on precinct relocations, Update on volunteers; Next meeting; Adjournment.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers and Livestream
AGENDA: New business: Grant request for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, Consideration to fill a vacant position in Treasurer’s Office; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1)(2) and (5) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss: 1) personnel in the Roads and Bridges Department; 2) personnel in the IT Department; and 3) economic development project Mayson and to receive legal advice. Possible action may come out of Executive Session pertaining to personnel in the Roads and Bridges Department. Possible action may come out of Executive Session pertaining to personnel in the IT Department; Adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall
AGENDA: Public hearing on 2020-12 Fiscal Year Budget; Comments by council; Adjournment.