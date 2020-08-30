TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive Session; Approval of minutes for August 18, 2020 regular meeting; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be LiveStreamed on the Greenwood County website. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; Old business: Public hearing: Third reading of Ordinance 2020-18 authorizing the execution and delivery of Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreements by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Southern Current, LLC with respect to certain economic development property in the County, whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes, including the provision of certain Special Source Revenue Credits; and other matters related thereto; End of public hearings; Third reading: Ordinance 2020-19 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a 12.48 acre portion of an 82.06 acre track owned by RNP LLC located at 128 Rock Church Road NW in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6867-274-500) to change zoning classifications from I-1 (Light Industrial) to AG-3 (Agriculture), Ordinance 2020-21 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, to provide standards for Mobile Food Truck Vending as a conditional use in the C-2 (General Commercial), I-1 (Light Industrial) and RDD (Rural Development) zoning districts; New business: Consideration of the contract for the addition and renovations to the Medic 30 EMS Station on Highway 25 S as part of the Fire Master Plan portion of the Capital Projects Sales Tax, Consideration and approval of a Contingency Agreement by and between Greenwood County and Southern Current, LLC (formerly known as Project Clouds), Resolution 2020-22 authorizing an Amendment to the Master Agreement Governing the Greenwood Newberry Industrial Park dated December 31, 2012, by and between Newberry County, South Carolina and Greenwood County, South Carolina, to expand the boundaries of the Park to include certain real property located in Greenwood County and pertaining to Southern Current, LLC, and other related matters; First readings: Ordinance 2020-22 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, to allow winery/vineyard as a conditional use in the C-2 (General Commercial) zoning district (Title Only), Ordinance 2020-23 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two tracts of land totaling 343 acres at 2710 County Farm Road, in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #6865-450-443 and 6865-609-507) to change zoning classifications from R-2 (Single Family Residential), AG-1 (Agriculture) and R-5 (Multi Family Residential) to I-1 (Light Industrial) (Title Only), Ordinance 2020-24 to create a Special Tax District to be comprised of real property within Ammonwood Subdivision, and other matters related thereto (Title Only), Ordinance 2020-25 to create a Special Tax District to be comprised of real property within Rockcreek Subdivision, and other matters related thereto (Title Only); District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session, if needed; Adjournment.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: Approval of July 2, 2020 meeting minutes; Old business: Review of McCormick County Zoning Ordinance; New business; Reports: County Council report; Next meeting: October 1, 2020 at the County Administration Center.