THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
STRATEGIC PLANNING SESSION
TIME: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
LOCATION: The Arts Center
AGENDA: No agenda for planning session.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
CALLED MEETING
TIME: 9:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss personnel requests for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget. Possible action may come out of Executive Session on personnel, personnel pay changes and/or restructuring.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL/SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD
JOINT MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick Middle School
AGENDA: Special presentation: Will Brennan; Update on budget projections: David Loadholt; Timeline for 2021-2022 budget: David Loadholt; County Council items.