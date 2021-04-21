THURSDAY

GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL

STRATEGIC PLANNING SESSION

TIME: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

LOCATION: The Arts Center

AGENDA: No agenda for planning session.

SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL

CALLED MEETING

TIME: 9:30 a.m.

LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers

AGENDA: Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss personnel requests for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget. Possible action may come out of Executive Session on personnel, personnel pay changes and/or restructuring.

MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL/SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD

JOINT MEETING

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: McCormick Middle School

AGENDA: Special presentation: Will Brennan; Update on budget projections: David Loadholt; Timeline for 2021-2022 budget: David Loadholt; County Council items.