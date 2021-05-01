MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AND WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Municipal Building.
AGENDA: Public appearance: Greenwood Chamber of Commerce for presentation of the workforce strategic plan and development initiatives; Unfinished business: Consider Ordinance No. 21-013 Annexing One Parcel of Land, Approximately 37.75 Acres, Located at 1925 Calhoun Road (6837-623-185) owned by Linda Marie Johnson Jenson, James Moscoe Johnson, Jr., William Hughey Johnson, Michael Burnett Johnson and Elizabeth Anna Johnson Eppley. (2nd reading), Consider Ordinance No. 21-014 to Amend the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning One Parcel of Land, Approximately 37.75 Acres, Located at 1925 Calhoun Road from AG-1 (Agricultural District) to R7 (High Density Residential) (2nd reading), Consider Ordinance No. 21-015 Amending Ordinance No. 20-027, the City of Greenwood Budgets for 2021. (2nd reading); New business: Consider Evaluation of Emergency Ordinance No. 21-011 Requiring Individuals to Wear Face Coverings in the Municipal Limits, and Matters Related Thereto, Consider Executive Session to Receive Legal Advice Related to the Proposed Purchase of Various Properties on Washington Avenue, Park Alley, Park Avenue & Owens Street; City Manager comments; City Council comments; Adjourn into work session.
GREENWOOD CITY/COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: South Carolina Code of Laws 4 Point Criteria Standards; Old business; Public hearings: Variance request number V-21-05-01 (Council District 2) by Tom Hodges on behalf of Viasat, Inc. The subject property is located at 1906 Tillman Territory Rd. The parcel is zoned RDD (Rural Development District) in an unincorporated portion of Greenwood County. The parcel is identified by GPIN # 6882-986-858. The requested Variance is to allow for a 15 foot reduction from the 50 foot front setback required in the RDD zoning designation; New business.
TOWN OF DONALDS COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
AGENDA: Old Business: Property Maintenance Ordinance third reading; RV Ordinance third reading; Town property update; 2021-22 third reading of budget
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Budget workshop to discuss fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. Meeting is for information only.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 1:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers.
AGENDA: New business: Consideration of 3% Cost of Living Adjustment for all employees to include elected and appointed, Consideration of an increase to 25 hours per week for the part-time clerk in the Election Office, Consideration of Appraiser grade increase to 16 according to the Condrey study, Consideration to accept the job description of COVID Enforcement officer as presented by the Sheriff’s Department, Consideration to order the 4 Sheriff’s vehicles included in the Enterprise Program; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss personnel requests for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget. Possible action may come out of Executive Session on personnel, personnel pay changes and/or restructuring.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
BUDGET WORK SESSION
TIME: 2:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers.
AGENDA: County Council will conduct a budget work session on county departments and agencies requests for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATIVE/FINANCE
COMMITTEE MEETING
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: The McCormick County Administrative/Finance Committee will meet to discuss the following items that were deferred at the April 20, 2021 Council meeting: Waiving of permit fees for the McCormick CPW Water System Improvements project (approximately $50,000), Facial Coverings (Ordinance or Resolution), Termination of existing FILOT agreement with Milliken. This meeting is for discussion only, no decisions will be made.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Presentations: Proclamation Recognizing the 100th Anniversary of the Salvation Army in Greenwood, Annual Update from Upstate SC Alliance, Greenwood Capital Investments Update, Proposed Phase III of the Veteran’s Memorial Plaza; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be streamed live to the County YouTube Video Channel. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; Old business: Third readings: Ordinance 2021-08 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 41.85 acres, located at 3600 Old Laurens Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6858-685-894) changes zoning classifications from R1 (Low Density Residential) to I-1 (Light Industrial); Public hearings: Third reading: Ordinance 2021-09 consenting to the conversion of an existing lease agreement between Greenwood County (The “County”) and a company known as Eaton Hydraulics LLC, F/K/A Eaton Hydraulics, Inc. (The “Company”) to a Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreement pursuant to Title 12, Chapter 44, South Carolina Code, 1976, as amended; authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax (Conversion) Agreement by and between the County and the Company; Authorizing the reconveyance by the County to the Company of the property subject to such lease agreement; and other related matters, Second hearing: Ordinance 2021-10 to approve the refunding of all or a portion of the Greenwood County, South Carolina, Hospital Facilities Revenue Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) Series 2012a and the Greenwood County, South Carolina, Hospital Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) Series 2012b, through the issuance of not exceeding eighty million dollars ($80,000,000) in aggregate principal amount Greenwood County, South Carolina, Hospital Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) which may be issued in one or more series; providing for the issuance and sale of said bonds, the execution and delivery by the county of all instruments, agreements, and documents necessary to accomplish the foregoing; and other matters relating thereto; New business: Consideration of contract with Palmetto Group Construction, LLC for site work and construction at the J.C. Boozer Recreation Complex, Approval of purchase of three trucks in Road Operations Fund using Excess Salary budget, Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions: Country Acres – Gail Taylor (New), District Two, Country Acres – Bryan Campbell (Reappointment), District Two, Chinquapin – Kirsten Sherrer (New), District Four Beech Run – David Elliot (New), District Seven, Virgin Heights – Cynthia Gilchrist (New), District Seven, Resolution 2021-15 (1) providing preliminary approval for certain incentives to induce a company identified as Project Cosmos (collectively, “Company”) to establish an industrial solar farm in Greenwood County, South Carolina (“County”), including (a) a negotiated fee in lieu of ad valorem tax, (b) including the project within the multi-county industrial or business park, and © a special source revenue credit; (2) identifying the project; and (3) other matters relating thereto, First Reading: Ordinance 2021-11 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee-in-Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes and Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and a company known to the County at this time as Project Cosmos and other affiliated entities, to provide for payment of a Fee-in-Lieu of Taxes with respect to certain projects; authorizing the inclusion of certain project sites in a multi-county business park; authorizing Special Source Revenue Credits; and other related matters (Title Only); Pending items; District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session, if needed.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall
AGENDA: Appearance by citizens or others; Reports from municipal officers; Administration; Building Codes; Finance; Court; CPW; Fire; Police; Streets/Sanitation; Reports of standing committees; Unfinished business to include second reading of ordinances; Second Reading of Ordinance 2021-02 Amending the Zoning Map of the Town of Saluda and Rezoning Tax Map #079-17-01-012 & 079-17-01-007; Second Reading of Ordinance 2021-03 Amending Business License Ordinance Section 7-1-3; New business to include introduction and first reading of ordinances and resolutions and matters presented by council members; Executive Session to Discuss Personnel Matters within the Sanitation Department and Contractual Matters with Safe Built and Fire Safety Inspections; Council Comments
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center.
AGENDA: Old business: Update on zoning ordinance; New business: Applications for new planning commission members: Linda Kay Riley, Valerie D. Yarbough-Jones; Reports: County Council report.