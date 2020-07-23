TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 7:30 a.m.
LOCATION: The community can access the board meeting via livestream.
AGENDA: Revised School Start Date/Calendar, Steve Glenn. Face Covering, Gerald Witt. Board Policy GCC –Professional Staff Leaves and Absences, Christi Louden. Board Policy GDC- Support Staff Leaves and Absences, Christi Louden.
FRIDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: New business: Consideration to fill the Family Court Clerk position; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to conduct an interview for the Roads and Bridges Superintendent position, and to discuss personnel in the Probate Court office. Possible action may come out of Executive Session to Offer the Position of Roads and Bridges Superintendent. Possible action may come out of Executive Session on personnel in the Probate Court office.; Adjournment.