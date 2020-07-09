THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 8:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Municipal Building, Room 201
AGENDA: Comments from invited speakers: Self Regional Healthcare; New business: Consider Ordinance No. 20-013 an Emergency Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Greenwood Requiring Individuals to Wear Face Coverings in Retail and Foodservice Establishments, and Other Matters Related Thereto, Consider Resolution No. 20-007 A Resolution Strongly Encouraging Wearing Face Coverings in Public and Other Matters Related Thereto; Adjourn.