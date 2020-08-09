MONDAY
GREENWOOD HOUSING AUTHORITY
ANNUAL BOARD MEETING
TIME: 12:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 310 Foundry Road, Greenwood
AGENDA: Approve minutes of June 8, 2020 board meeting and current agenda; Old business: COVID-19 funding, COVID-19 operating procedures/financials, RAD, CFP 2019 and 2020 report, REAC Inspection; New business: Election of officers, Bad debt write-off, Scholarship report, Employee handbook(FMLA), School programs.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for July 8, 13, and 24, 2020; Reports of county officials, Public hearing: 2020 Saluda County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan; Old business: Resolution adopting Saluda County Hazard Mitigation Plan; New business: Resolution replacing a voting member and appointing another voting member to Tri-County Solid Waste Authority Board of Commissioners, Resolution replacing a voting member and appointing another voting member to Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority Board of Directors, Approval of funds for replacement of an HVAC unit in the Courthouse courtroom and an HVAC unit at the Sheriff’s Office, Consideration to fill a vacant Mechanic position in the Roads and Bridges Department; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(2) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to receive legal advice in relation to the construction specifications and maintenance bond of roadways within Palmetto Pointe Subdivision. Possible action may come out of Executive Session on roadways within Palmetto Pointe Subdivision; Adjournment.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Public hearing: Ordinance (2020-11) to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for one (1) parcel of land located at 60 Winona Church Road, Donalds, identified by tax map number 034-00-00-066, from a zoning district of Forest Agricultural (FA) to one of Restricted Residential (R8), Ordinance (2020-12) calling for a referendum and ballot question in regards to possession, sale and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bona fide nonprofit organizations and business establishments authorized to be licensed for consumption on premises sales and to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sales, Ordinance (2020-13) to amend the county road system, Ordinance 2000-5, “Index of Roads Maintained by Abbeville County”, by annexing KC Ranch Road into the county road system; Call to order; Invocation; Pledge of Allegiance; Statement of Adherence to FOIA; Approval of minutes: Regular meeting — July 13, 2020 and Special meeting — July 27, 2020; Unfinished business: Second reading of Ordinance (2020-11) to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for one (1) parcel of land located at 60 Winona Church Road, Donalds, identified by tax map number 034-00-00-066, from a zoning district of Forest Agricultural (FA) to one of Restricted Residential (R8), Third reading of Ordinance (2020-12) calling for a referendum and ballot question in regards to possession, sale and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bona fide nonprofit organizations and business establishments authorized to be licensed for consumption on premises sales and to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sales, Second reading of Ordinance (2020-13) to amend the county road system, Ordinance 2000-5, “Index of Roads Maintained by Abbeville County”, by annexing KC Ranch Road into the county road system; New business: First Readings: Policy – All first readings are read into the record by the Chairman, and a vote is not necessary per Ordinance 05-11 — Ordinance (2020-14) providing for the recovery of costs by fees from users of the Corbin Road ground tank; Resolutions: Resolution (2020-12) for the preservation of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution by Abbeville County Council; County Director’s report; Committee reports: Finance Committee — Kristi Smith, Harold Prince and Drew Simpson, Personnel and Administration — Rick Campbell, Kristi Smith and Charles Goodwin, Public Works—Drew Simpson, Harold Prince and Rick Campbell, Intergovernmental Relations — Harold Prince, John Calhoun and Jason Bonds: Board of Code Appeals — Bryan Baughman, At Large; BZA; Planning and Industrial Development — Charles Goodwin, Jason Bonds and Drew Simpson, Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare — John Calhoun, Charles Goodwin and Harold Prince, Public Safety — Jason Bonds, John Calhoun and Kristi Smith; Council Members report/comments; Public comments (sign in sheet only); Executive session: Personnel, Contractual, Economic Development or Legal Issues; Action on Executive Session; Adjournment.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School, Gymnasium. 121 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Superintendent’s Report: School Board Training. Policies, Cathy Anderson. Second Reading: JI — Student Rights and Responsibilities Policy. JIAA — Sexual Harassment and Retaliation Policy. First Reading: ADD — Face Covering Policy. For Information: JE-R Student Attendance Administration Rule. Personnel: Personnel Update and New Hires.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: TFC Center, 1319 South Main St., McCormick
AGENDA: Approval of agenda as presented; Swearing in of newly Elected Officials from the July 14, 2020 General Election, Swearing in of New Appointed Police Officer Melissa McAllister, Presentation by Adam Hedden, CPW General Manager, USDA Grant – New Water Plant Loan Agreement Information, Presentation by Republic Services – Jimmy Torrey, General Manager, Tracy Nestor, Senior Area Manager, Municipal Services & Dana Chapman, Manager, Municipal Sales – Solid Waste Collection Services; Appearance of citizens — no written requests received by deadline; Regular Town Council Business items: Minutes — June — Regular Council Meeting; no Minutes for July as meeting was postponed due to Covid-19 – Coronavirus, Bills — June & July, Financial Statements — June & July (AUDIT in Progress for FY 19/20); Legislation: Resolutions — R-2020-08-011-01 – Transfer of Solid Waste Services From Powell’s Trash Service to Republic Services, R-2020-08-11-02 – Endorsing the Expenditure of Town Funds As a Required Match for a Downtown Streetscape Project – Phase II; Reports: Police, Fire, Clerk/Treasurer; Old Business; New Business: Request to Pay FY 2020/21 Inter Agency Funding in September – Accommodations Tax Revenue – Tourism Related & Non-Tourism Agencies, Discussion of the wearing of Mask/Face Coverings; Mayor’s Concluding Comments; Adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
BUDGET WORKSHOP AND COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: Budget Workshop — noon, Commission Meeting — 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Welcome visitors, open and receive bids: Report from the Partnership Alliance; Approval of minutes: July 22, 2020 regular meeting minutes; Business: Request approval to purchase 2-134HP submersible sewage pumps with 12” discharge; Service reports; Other business: Upcoming meetings: 8/26/20 Commission meeting (Financial Reports) 3:00 p.m.; Executive session to discuss following: SC Code Sec. 30-4-70(a)(5) — discussion of matters related to encouraging the provision of services to industry in the area, Following executive session, the Commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session; Adjourn.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Central Operations Center, Assembly Room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: July 23, 2020; Department reports; Business: Presentation of Red Flag Report, Consideration of Uninterruptible Power Supply Maintenance Agreement, Consideration of Transfer to Capital Improvement Fund, Discussion of Transco Rate Case Settlement; Other business; Executive session to discuss personnel and contractual matters; Adjourn.