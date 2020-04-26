MONDAY

ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL

BUDGET WORKSHOP

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Streaming at youtube.com/channel/UCSEnFncScQjzFJsAp-HJZCA

AGENDA: Budget workshop; executive session; action on executive session items.

TUESDAY

NINETY SIX CPW

TIME: 5 p.m.

LOCATION: 102 E. Main St., Ninety Six

AGENDA: Approval of February, March financial statements. Reports: engineer, WWTP, systems manager, office manager. New business: discuss building at 120 NW Main St.; discuss radio tower at 120 NW Main St. Executive Session: Discuss employee matters in water and sewer. Commission may take action after executive session.