MONDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
BUDGET WORKSHOP
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Streaming at youtube.com/channel/UCSEnFncScQjzFJsAp-HJZCA
AGENDA: Budget workshop; executive session; action on executive session items.
TUESDAY
NINETY SIX CPW
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: 102 E. Main St., Ninety Six
AGENDA: Approval of February, March financial statements. Reports: engineer, WWTP, systems manager, office manager. New business: discuss building at 120 NW Main St.; discuss radio tower at 120 NW Main St. Executive Session: Discuss employee matters in water and sewer. Commission may take action after executive session.