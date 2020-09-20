MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers and Livestream
AGENDA: New business; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss personnel in the Roads and Bridges Department. Possible action may come out of Executive Session pertaining to personnel in the Roads and Bridges Department; Adjournment.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Municipal Courtroom
AGENDA: Public hearings: Consider Second reading of Ordinance 20-014 — Approving finance terms for a Capital Lease Purchase Agreement; Public appearance: Recognize Rev. Derrick Scott, presiding elder of AME Church; New business: First readings: Consider Ordinance No. 20-017 Amending Ordinance 03-010, Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 3, Additional Conditional Uses Allowed in General Commercial, Section 3.3.4.2.EE., Mobile Food Truck Vendor, Consider Ordinance No. 20-018 Amending Ordinance 19-025 Adding Definition of Mobile Food Services, Section 10-52 – Tax of the City of Greenwood Code of Ordinances, Consider Ordinance No. 20-019 Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Greenwood, Chapter 2, Administration, Article III., Division 4, Consider Resolution No. 20-008 Approving the Distribution of 2020 Accommodations Tax Funds, Consider Approval of Small Business Grant Program, Consider Executive Session to Discuss a Contractual Matter, Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session.; City Manager comments; City Council comments; Adjourn.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 51
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library, Conference Room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for August 17, 2020 and September 8, 2020; Standing Ovation Recognition: District Teacher of the Year — Kerri Pratt; Teacher forum; Health and safety update; Reopening plan update; Action items: Board policies: Second reading: EB-R Maintaining Healthy Environments, EEA-R Student Transportation, JE-R Student Attendance, GBAA-R Sexual Harassment and Retaliation (Staff), JIAA-R Sexual Harassment and Retaliation (Students), 2020 SCSBA Delegate Assembly: Official Voting Delegate, October Meeting Date, Reopening Plan Modification; Finance Review; Adjournment.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Due West Town Hall
AGENDA: Regular Town Council Business Items: Approval of Council Minutes of August 17, 2020, Approval of Civic Events Committee Minutes of August 25, 2020, Monthly Financial Statements for the period ending August 31, 2020; Legislation; Reports: Mayor’s Report, Town Administrator, Attorney John Andrew Bishop, Fire, Police, Utilities; Old business: U.S. Census deadline is on 9/30/20; New business; Announcements: Civic Events Committee Meeting at 7:00 p.m. on 9/29/20 in the Council Chambers, Community Wide Drive-Thru Flu Clinic hosted by The Renaissance in Partnership with Wingard’s Pharmacy at 5 Frank Pressly Dr., Due West for ages 12+ on Thursday, 10/01/2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Drive-Thru Flu Shots offered by CVS Pharmacy at The Commercial Bank Saturday 10/3/2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Due West Robotics will host the “Taste of Louisiana Dinner” Fundraiser on Saturday 10/3/2020 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. To go orders only; Adjournment.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: Reading of previous meeting minutes, Reading of August 2020 Financial statements; Petitions received and disposed of; Report from standing committees: Public safety, streets and sanitation, finance, judicial, maintenance of buildings, planning; Report of special committees: Main Street revitalization; Second reading: Ordinance providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2020 of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of the Town of Ninety Six, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets; Old business; New business: Consideration of the reappointment of Todd Calhoun to the Greenwood City/County Planning Commission for another three-year term; Executive session: Action may be taken on items discussed in Executive Session: Section 30-4-70(A)(2) Discussion to negotiate a proposed financial contract for town equipment, and to receive legal advice where the legal advice relates to matters covered by attorney-client privilege; Adjournment.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Livestream on District 50 website
AGENDA: Approval of minutes, Adoption of agenda, Information items: Recognitions, District Update, SAT scores, testing, Cognia; Financial update; Public forum; Executive session: Personnel matters: Recommendations and vacancies; Action items: Delegates for SCSBA 2020 Delegates Assembly, Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies; Adjournment.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS LOGISTICS COMMITTEE
TIME: 9:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Conference Room
AGENDA: Discussion of preparations for 2020 General Election: Update on procedures, volunteers, opening envelopes, write-in procedures, update on plans for absentee satellite precinct, update on precinct relocation; Next meeting; Adjournment.
JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION OF GREENWOOD COUNTY
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Approval of minutes fro August 25, 2020; Old business; New business: Public hearing: Variance request number R-20-09-01 (District 7) by John Michael Bratcher. This request is for a variance from the Land Development Regulations to allow for subdivision of property without direct access to a right-of-way at Lucille Dr. (GPIN#6873-407-251), Request number R-20-09-02 (District 4) by Nantasket Investments LLC. This request is to rezone 0.38 acres, located at 324 Old Abbeville Highway (GPIN#6836-726-332) from C-2 (General Commercial) to R-2 (Single Family Residential)., Request number R-20-09-03 (Ward 1) by Heaner Design Group. This request is to amend the Bingham Farms PDD for 21.19 acres, located along Allendale, Beaufort, Camden and Darlington St (GPIN#6855-863-194)., Item D Withdrawn, Request number R-20-09-05 (Wards 2 and 3) by City of Greenwood Board of Architectural Review. This request is to amend Chapter 4, Article 6 of the City of Greenwood Zoning Ordinance to amend the text of the Uptown Overlay district.; Land development review; Commercial development; Council actions: Greenwood County Council Greenwood City Council, Towns of Ninety Six and Ware Shoals; Committee reports: Executive committee, Zoning committee, Roads and Utilities committee; Adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for September 9, 2020; Business: Consideration of Preliminary Engineering Reports (PER) for proposed work at West Alexander Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) and at Wilson Creek WWTP, Requisition for UV bulb replacement at Wilson Creek; Finance Reports; Other Business: Water Environment Association of SC (WEASC) 2020 Golden Manhole Awards recognition for Marvin Adams and Bryan Weeks; Upcoming meetings: 10/01/2020: College Heights CDBG progress meeting 1:30 p.m. Commission Room, 10/14/2020: Sample Branch Phase II Pre-Bid meeting 11:00 a.m. Commission Room, 10/14/2020: Commission Meeting Service Reports 3:00 p.m. Commission Room; Executive Session to discuss the following: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(1)-discussion of personnel issues regulated by a public body, S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(2)-discussion of contractual matters; Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session; Adjourn.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Central Operations Center, Assembly Room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for September 10, 2020; Financial reports: Financial statement; Business: Consideration of Main Office Lobby Renovations, Consideration of Raw Water Line Project — Intake #1; Other business; Adjourn.