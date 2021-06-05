MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 10:45 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Presentation: Workforce Development Initiative — Barbara Ann Heegan and Jim Medford, Vision Greenwood Strategic Initiatives 2021 and beyond — Kay Self; Other business: Consideration of appointment of the Veteran’s Affairs Officer for Greenwood County.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Room 207
AGENDA: Executive session to discuss a contractual arrangement for the potential sale of property located on Kitson Street and the potential purchase of property located on South Main Street. Public hearing: 1. Consider ordinance 21-021, authorizing city manager and city clerk to execute a site lease agreement between the city of greenwood and DJ Swearinger or assign. New business: 1. Consider the acceptance of 2020 audit as presented by Manley Garvin, LLC. 2. Consider the acceptance of Capital Project Sales Tax funded Magnolia Park and Foundry Park plans as presented by Davis and Floyd, Inc. 3. Resolution number 21-006 authorizing the acquisition of approximately 1.73 acres of property owned by Norfolk Southern Railway Company located at 1911 Main St. South, in the county of Greenwood, state of South Carolina. City manager comments. City council comments. Adjourn into work session.
GREENWOOD CITY/COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Old business; Public hearings: Variance request number V-21-06-01 (City Ward 5) by John Cobb. The subject property is located at 102 Northgate St. The parcel is zoned R3 (Medium Density Residential District) in the City of Greenwood. The parcel is identified by GPIN # 6846-206-882. The requested Variance is to allow for the construction of a1200 square foot accessory structure in the City of Greenwood, Variance request number V-21-06-02 (City Ward 3) by James Alexander. The subject property is located at 204 Saluda St. The parcel is zoned R3 (Medium Density Residential District) in the Town of Ninety Six. The parcel is identified by GPIN # 6895-171-140. The request is for a Variance to allow an occupant in need of care to assume residence in a manufactured home previously placed on the parcel pursuant to a medical hardship; New business.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 1816 Cokesbury Road, room A-129
AGENDA: Executive session: Personnel matters and vacancies. Action items: A. Policy KF-Community use of school facilities B. Personnel matters and vacancies. 2021-2022 district budget discussion.
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Oath of office, town attorney. Presentation: Rett Harbeson, JLA — Update on streetscape project phase II. Regular town council business items. Ordinances: O-2021-06-08-01, second reading/adoption — FY 21/22 general fund operating budget, appendix A, revenue and expenditure schedules and capital projects budget. Reports: Police, fire, clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk/treasurer. Mayor’s comments.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL
DISTRICT 52 BOARD MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School gymnasium
AGENDA: Finance: Dr. Rex Ward, new director of finance introduction, third reading of budget; Instruction: Mr. Paul Spadaro, secondary math curriculum coach; board comments; Superintendent report: parenting report, approved fundraisers/one day field trips/professional meeting requests, school resource officer monthly report — Lt. Mac Boudreau, South Carolina School Board Insurance Trust contract, child psychologist and network manager salary scales, summer school and summer reading camp; second reading: policy GDC — support staff leaves and absences, policy GCC — professional staff leaves and absences, policy GCOA — evaluation of instructional staff, policy IJNDAA — distance, online and virtual education, administrative rule — IJNDAA-R — distance, online and virtual education, policy JICA — student dress; Personnel: Ms. Cathy Anderson, personnel update, personnel recommendations for the 2021-2022 school year.
WEDNESDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: County Council will conduct a budget work session on county departments and agencies requests for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 to include but not limited to Reserve Funds and the American Rescue Plan Act.