MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION
TIME: Noon.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Consideration of Appointments to: Greenwood Metropolitan District Commission, Burton Center, Piedmont Technical College, Cokesbury College, Old 96 District Tourism; Consideration of Distribution of PARD Funds to: Town of Ware Shoals, Greenwood County Parks and Recreation; Discussion regarding CARES Act Funds; Other Business as needed; Adjourn.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
FINANCE COMMITTEE
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Town Hall
AGENDA: 2020-21 Budget discussion, Adjournment.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL MEETING
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Unfinished business: Second reading of Ordinance (2020-12) calling for a referendum and ballot question in regards to possession, sale and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bona fide nonprofit organizations and business establishments authorized to be licensed for consumption on premises sales and to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off premises locations without regard to the days or hours of sales.; Executive session: Personnel, Contractual, Economic Development or Legal issues; Action on executive session; Adjournment.
TUESDAY
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE
AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: James C. Self Conference Center, Room 102C. To join via conference call: Dial 8007531965 at 5:00 p.m. and wait for prompt. Enter Access Code 9418423.
AGENDA: Declarations: Conflict of Interest, George Piersol.
GREENWOOD COUNTY JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes from June 30, 2020; Old business; New business: Public hearing: Request number R-20-07-01 (District 3) by RNP LLC. This request is to rezone a 12.48 acre portion, located at 128 Rock Church Rd NW (GPIN #6867-274-500) from I-1 (Light Industrial) to AG-1 (Agriculture)., Request number R-20-07-02 (District 6) by Jodi Jackson Konieczki. This request is to rezone 1.29 acres, located at 1632 Cokesbury Rd (GPIN #6847-481-319) from OP-1 (Office Professional) to C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial)., Request number R-20-07-03 by Greenwood County. This request is to amend Sections 6-3-41 (b), 6-3-43 (b) and 6-3-47 (b) to provide standards for mobile food truck vendors as a conditional use.; Land development review; Commercial development; Council actions: Greenwood County Council, Greenwood City Council, Towns of Ninety Six and Ware Shoals; Committee reports: Executive committee, Zoning committee, Roads and Utilities committee; Adjournment.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: The meeting will be livestreamed because of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and the boardroom will only be open to the board of trustees and essential staff.
AGENDA: Swearing in of newly elected board member. Executive Session to discuss personnel contracts.