MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
BUDGET WORK SESSION
TIME: 1:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers.
AGENDA: County Council will conduct a budget work session on county departments and agencies requests for fiscal year 2021-2022.
TUESDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
BUDGET WORK SESSION
TIME: 9:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers.
AGENDA: County Council will conduct a budget work session on county departments and agencies requests for fiscal year 2021-2022.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METRO
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Open and receive bids for the Automatic Tank Gauging and Leak Detection System; Business: Consideration of Cityworks Annual License; Finance reports; Other business; Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(2)- receipt of legal advice. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: CPW Central Operations Center Assembly Room
AGENDA: Financial statement; Business: Consideration of Digger Derrick Truck, Consideration of Substation #1 Breaker Replacement, Consideration of Substation #6 Voltage Regulator Replacement, Consideration of Substation Maintenance and Testing, Consideration of Dry Polymer Feed System, Consideration of Brine Tank Installation/Modifications, Consideration of Engineering Consultants for Electric Department, Consideration of Transfer to the Capital Improvement Fund, Recognition of RP3 Award by the American Public Power Association; Other business.