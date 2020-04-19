MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Remote, but the community can access the board meeting via livestream.
AGENDA: Information Items: Superintendent’s Report: Coronavirus Information. Financial Update (Rodney Smith). Executive Session: Personnel Matters Recommendations and Vacancies. Contract Recommendations for the 2020-2021 School Year. Action Items: Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies (Christi Louden). Contract Recommendations for the 2020-2021 School Year (Christi Louden).
TUESDAY
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Conference Call, Dial 8007531965 at 5:30 pm and wait for prompt. Enter Access Code 9418423.
AGENDA: Financial Review for Approval, Paige Childs: Operating Budget 2021 and Budget Status Report – March 2020. President’s Report, Ray Brooks.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 South Mine St.
AGENDA: Decision Items: Ordinance 20-01: An ordinance to provide appropriations for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021, for the McCormick county budget for county ordinary purposes and for other county purposes for which the county may levy a tax and receive revenues; to provide for the levy of taxes on all taxable personal and real property in McCormick county for all county purposes, including sufficient tax to pay the principal and interest on outstanding indebtedness of McCormick county payable during said fiscal year; to provide for matters relating to McCormick county; and to provide for the expenditure of said taxes and other revenues coming to the county during said fiscal year. council to consider 1st reading (title only). Ordinance 20-02: An ordinance to raise revenue set rates, make appropriations and adopt a budget for county of McCormick, water and sewer department, South Carolina, for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021. council to consider 1st reading (title only). Ordinance 20-03: An ordinance to raise revenue, make appropriations and adopt a budget for Savannah lakes special tax district for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021; and provide for the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all budget requirements except as provided for by other revenue sources. council to consider 1st reading (title only). Ordinance 20-04: An ordinance to provide for the levy of taxes for ordinary school district no. 1, for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021, to provide for the expenditures thereof. council to consider 1st reading (title only). ordinance 20-05: an ordinance to raise revenue, make appropriations and adopt a budget for Modoc special fire tax district for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021; and provide for the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all budget requirements except as provided for by other revenue sources. council to consider 1st reading (title only). council to consider approving by-laws of the Modoc special tax commission for fire protection. information: email from Willington on the Way.
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: By Teleconference, Dial In Number: +1 (917) 900‐1022 and Conference ID: 691‐753.
AGENDA: Financial Reports: Countybank Report and Financial Statement (Pages 9-28). Business: Consideration of Network Storage Equipment (Pages 29-30). Consideration of Vacuum Operated Liquid Chemical Feeders (Pages 31-32). Consideration of Variable Frequency Drive Low Service Pump #3 (Pages 33-34). Consideration of Renewable Natural Gas Purchase Agreement (Pages 35-50). Executive Session to Discuss a Contractual Matter per SC Code 30-4-70(a). Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.