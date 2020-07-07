TODAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL & TROY TOWN COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Building
AGENDA: Meeting to discuss the Troy Waterline Extension Project with the Troy Town Council.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50BOARD OF TRUSTEES WORKSHOP
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center Board Room, 400 Glenwood Street.
AGENDA: Adoption of agenda, COVID-19 scenario planning, executive session — personnel matters planning and organizational chart 2020-2021, break for dinner, long term planning 3, 5, and 10 years, capital project planning, adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Old business: Approval of Emergency Ordinance for COVID-19 Amendment No. 3, “An ordinance extending a state of emergency for Saluda County due to the threats posed by the 2019 novel coronavirus.” Adjournment.