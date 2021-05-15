MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 1:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building
AGENDA: Old business: Approval of Memorandum of Understanding from Upper Savannah Council of Governments; Executives session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to receive update on a potential county risk management issue and to discuss personnel requests for the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget. Possible action may come out of Executive Session on personnel, personnel pay changes and/or restructuring; Adjourn to budget work session: County Council will conduct a budget work session on county departments and agencies requests for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood Municipal Building, Room 201
AGENDA: Executive session to Discuss a Contractual Arrangement for the Potential use of Property Located on Griffin Avenue; Public hearings: Consider Ordinance No. 21-016 Annexing One Parcel of Land, Approximately 0.12 Acres, Located at 1511 Montague Avenue Extension, Carolina Self Storage of Greenwood, Consider Ordinance No. 21-017 Annexing Four Parcels of Land, Approximately 0.35 Acres, Located off Montague Avenue Extension, owned by Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works. (1st reading), Consider Ordinance No. 21-018 Annexing Four Parcels of Land, Totaling Approximately 87.52 Acres, Located at Clairmont Drive (6847-231-262), Cokesbury Road (6847-322- 298 & 6847-389-384), and Northside Drive (6847-345-443). (1st reading), Consider Ordinance No. 21-019 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning One Parcel of Land, Approximately 79.64 Acres, Located at 1400 Florida Avenue from GC (General Commercial) and R3 (Low Density Residential) to MPR (Master Planned Residential); Public appearance: Recognize Tara Smith of Trash Time with Tara to Discuss Litter Prevention efforts, Recognize Zsaquez Flucker with GLEAMNS HRC, Recognize Bishop Oliver T. McCray, Jr. of Morris Chapel Baptist Church; New business: Consider Ordinance No. 21-021 Authorizing City Manager and City Clerk to Execute a Site Lease Agreement between the City of Greenwood and D.J. Swearinger or Assigns, Consider the Acceptance of the City Center Master Plan as Presented by Toole Design, Consider the Acceptance of Capital Project Sales Tax Funded Magnolia Park and Foundry Park Plans as Presented by Davis and Floyd, Inc; City manager comments; City council comments.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex
AGENDA: Unfinished business: Third reading of Ordinance (2021-06) providing for the issuance and sale of not exceeding two million dollars ($2,000,000) aggregate principal amount of General Obligation Bonds of Abbeville County, South Carolina; to prescribe the purposes for which the proceeds shall be expended; to provide for the payment thereof; and other matters related thereto; Executive session: Personnel, contractual, economic development or legal issues.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, Board Room
AGENDA: Information items: Recognitions, District update, Face Covering Policy, District 50 Virtual Program for the 2021-2022 School Year, 9th Grade Academy Committee Meeting update, Financial update; Public forum; Executive session: Personnel recommendations and vacancies; Action items: Student rights and responsibilities, Policy DKA and AR DKA-R payroll procedures and schedules, Personnel recommendations and vacancies.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Due West Town Hall
AGENDA: Recognition of visitors: Due West resident Azilee Jenkins; Legislation: Ordinance No. 02-2021 — An ordinance of the Town of Due West, S.C., to repeal Exhibit A, Business Licenses, of the Code of Ordinances, Section 3 “Purpose and Duration” in its entirety, as stated in Ordinance No. 04-2016, and inserting in lieu thereof, attached Exhibit B, which by reference becomes part of the article and Code of Ordinances, Ordinance No. 03-2021 An ordinance to adopt the Fiscal Year Budget beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022, both for the General Fund and the Enterprise Fund, to provide for the collection of funds that are necessary for the operational and capital expenditures, to provide for the receipt and expenditure of funds and other matters related thereto for the Town of Due West, S.C.; Reports: Mayor’s report, Town Administrator, Attorney John Andrew Bishop, Fire, Police, Utilities; Old business; New business.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive Session; Presentations: Workforce Development Initiative; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be streamed live to the County YouTube Video Channel. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited: Old business: Third reading: Ordinance 2021-01 amending Title 11, Chapter 1 of the Greenwood County Code to establish minimum standards for the care and keeping of domestic dogs, licensing requirements for dog breeders, a dangerous animal registry, and other matters related thereto, Ordinance 2021-10 to approve the refunding of all or a portion of the Greenwood County, South Carolina, Hospital Facilities Revenue Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) Series 2012a and the Greenwood County, South Carolina, Hospital Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) Series 2012b, through the issuance of not exceeding eighty million dollars ($80,000,000) in aggregate principal amount Greenwood County, South Carolina, Hospital Facilities Revenue Refunding Bonds (Self Regional Healthcare) which may be issued in one or more series; providing for the issuance and sale of said bonds, the execution and delivery by the county of all instruments, agreements, and documents necessary to accomplish the foregoing; and other matters relating thereto; Second reading: Ordinance 2021-07 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that three parcels of land totaling approximately 31.89 acres, located on Gantt Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6865-797-175, 6865-863-106, and 6865-852- 123) changes zoning classifications from AG-2 (Agricultural District) to R-2 (Single Family Residential); New business: Proclamation recognizing National Correctional Officer and Employees Week at Leath Correctional Institution as May 24-28, 2021, Consideration of appointment of members to the Greenwood County Library Board of Trustees, Consideration of contract with Premier Sports Lighting, LLC regarding JC Boozer Recreation Complex in Ninety Six, Update from the County Treasurer’s Office, Consideration of approval of contract with McCormick County Senior Center for transportation services, Resolution 2021-16 regarding the fund transfer from the Airport Improvement Fund to the Airport Operating Fund, First readings: Ordinance 2021-12 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of Greenwood County, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets adopted, the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all county purposes, including bonded indebtedness of the Greenwood Metropolitan District payable during the aforesaid fiscal year, the expenditure of the aforesaid taxes and other revenues coming to Greenwood County during the aforesaid fiscal year, the establishment of rates and fees, and the other matters relating to Greenwood County (Title Only), Ordinance 2021-13 providing for a levy of taxes for Educational Purposes in Greenwood County, an appropriation for the said purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, and other matters relating thereto (Title Only), Ordinance 2021-14 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021, of the Hospitality Tax budget including anticipated revenue and allocation of expenditures (Title Only), Ordinance 2021-15 continuing Greenwood County’s use of a fire support uniform service charge on parcels in the unincorporated area of Greenwood County, and other matters related thereto (Title Only), Ordinance 2021-16 amending Article G, Section 6-3-117 of the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance 13-86 (as and if amended) to establish minimum standards for operation of pistol ranges used for conducting permitted concealed weapons permit classes, and other matters related thereto (Title Only); Pending items; District reports; Manager’s report, Attorney’s report, Executive session: if needed.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Executive session:
S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(1)(2)- personnel matters and contractual matters. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners will return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session; Budget workshop.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD
OF VOTER REGISTRATION
AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Conference Room, Park Plaza
AGENDA: Discussion of discontinuing use of the EVRL laptop policy, Discussion of amending the office security keys policy, Discussion of amending the general policies and procedures policy, Discussion of amending the equipment voting machines policy, Discussion of amending the criteria for board members policy, Discussion of amending the counting write-in votes policy, Discussion of amending the bylaws articles, Discussion of emergency procedures policy, Review of proof of residency policy, Discussion of chain of custody policy, Review of voter registration after 30-day deadline policy.
MCCORMICK COUNTY
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Public hearing: VARIANCE REQUEST: Lori-Anne Van Rengen, 245 Woodhaven Drive, Clarks Hill, SC 29821, Tax Map # 228-00-00-060. Request is to reduce front setback to 14 ft. instead of a 50 ft. setback as stated in the Forest Ag district of the McCormick County Zoning Ordinance, Section 4.1.2. VARIANCE REQUEST: Robert Hagler, 135 Beauregard Drive, Modoc, SC 29838, Tax Map # 175-09-02-051. Request is to reduce front setback from 25 ft. to 0 since SCDOT has no record of right of way agreements or easements for that road.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL WORKSHOP
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: Petitions received and disposed: Consideration of a proposal to enhance Main Street from Jimmy Peden; Report of standing committees: Public safety, Streets and Sanitation, Finance, Judicial, Maintenance of buildings, Planning