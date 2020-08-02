MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood City Building, Municipal Courtroom
AGENDA: No agenda for work session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. executive session; 5:30 p.m. regular meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library and Livestream
AGENDA: Executive session; Presentations: Employee recognition for First Quarter and Second Quarter of 2020; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be LiveStreamed on the Greenwood County website. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited.; Old business: Third Reading: Ordinance 2020-16 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (31.95 acres) owned by Jeffrey W Lagrone and Judy L Corriher located at 615 Old Abbeville Highway in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6836-509-509) to change zoning classifications from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to R-4 (Two Family Residential), Ordinance 2020-17 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (10.88 acres) owned by Edmund Stevens located at 1327 Florida Avenue in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6844-499-292) to change zoning classifications from I-1 (Light Industrial) to R-1 (Single Family Residential). Second Reading: Ordinance 2020-18 authorizing the execution and delivery of Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreements by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and a company or companies known to the County at this time as Project Clouds with respect to certain economic development property in the County, whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes, including the provision of certain Special Source Revenue Credits; and other matters related thereto.; New business: Consideration of Amended Covenants and Restrictions for the North Greenwood Industrial Park, Resolution 2020-17 authorizing an amendment to the master agreement governing the Greenwood-Newberry Industrial Park dated December 31, 2012, by and between Newberry County, South Carolina, and Greenwood County, South Carolina, to expand the boundaries of the park to include certain real property located in Greenwood County and owned by Velux Greenwood LLC, and other related matters., First Reading: Ordinance 2020-19 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a 12.48 acre portion of an 82.06 acre track owned by RNP LLC located at 128 Rock Church Road NW in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6867-274-500) to change zoning classifications from I-1 (Light Industrial) to AG-3 (Agriculture) (Title Only)., Ordinance 2020-20 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (1.29 acres) owned by Jodi Jackson Konieczki located at 1632 Cokesbury Road in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6847-481-319) to change zoning classifications from OP-1 (Office Professional) to C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial) (Title Only)., Ordinance 2020-21 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, to provide standards for Mobile Food Truck Vending as a conditional use in the C-2 (General Commercial), I-1 (Light Industrial) and RDD (Rural Development) zoning districts (Title Only).; Pending items; District Reports; Manager’s Report; Attorney’s Report; Executive Session (if needed); Adjournment.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall
AGENDA: Consideration and approval of minutes of previous meeting, their consideration and approval; July 7, 15, and 20, 2020.; Appearance by citizens or others; Reports from municipal officers; Administration; Building Codes; Finance; Court; CPW; Fire; Police; Streets/Sanitation; Reports of standing committees; Unfinished business to include second reading of ordinances; New business to include introduction and first reading of ordinances and resolutions and matters presented by council members; First Reading of Ordinance 2020-11, Approval of Annual Agreement with DJJ, Discussion of Fireworks Ordinance; Council comments; Adjournment.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Old business: Review of McCormick County Zoning Ordinance; New business: SLV Windfall Group: Subdivide Block 80, Lot 1 into 2 lots. Total acreage is 0.95. Lot 1 will consist of 0.40 acres; Lot 2 will consist of 0.55 acres. All letters from utility agencies will be provided.; Reports: County Council Report; Next Meeting: September 3, 2020 at the County Administration Center; Adjournment.