MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AND WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Municipal Courtroom
AGENDA: New business: Consider Ordinance No. 20-020 amending Ordinance No. 19-023, the City of Greenwood General Fund and Hospitality Fund Budgets for 2020, Consider Ordinance No. 20-021 annexing property owned by Edward Wayne Daniel and Stephanie Daniel, Consider evaluation of effectiveness of Ordinance No. 20-015 requiring individuals to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments and matters related thereto; Adjourn into Work Session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Approval of minutes: September 15, 2020 regular meeting; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be LiveStreamed on the Greenwood County website. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting .Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; Public hearings: To receive public comment regarding a proposed easement to be granted by Greenwood County to Ninety Six CPW for the installation of a new waterline along Business Park Road; Old business: Third reading: Ordinance 2020-22 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, to allow winery/vineyard as a conditional use in the C-2 (General Commercial) zoning district, Ordinance 2020-23 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two tracts of land totaling 343 acres at 2710 County Farm Road, in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #6865-450-443 and 6865-609-507) to change zoning classifications from R-2 (Single Family Residential), AG-1 (Agriculture) and R-5 (Multi Family Residential) to I-1 (Light Industrial), Ordinance 2020-24 to create a Special Tax District to be comprised of real property within Ammonwood Subdivision, and other matters related thereto, Ordinance 2020-25 to create a Special Tax District to be comprised of real property within Rockcreek Subdivision, and other matters related thereto; New business: Consideration of the acceptance of one acre of property from the Warner Family at 1120 Highway 221 South for a volunteer fire station, Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions: Spring Wood – Laquetta Coats (New), District One, Belle Meade – Steve Roberts (New), District Six, Resolution 2020-24 certifying former Sloan Plant in Ninety Six as an Abandoned Mill Site per request from US Biomass, LLC and substantiated by written attestation from representative of prior owners of the property sold to US Biomass, Ordinance 2020-26 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land owned by Terry W Boone/Nantasket Investments LLC, at 324 Old Abbeville Highway, in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #6836-726-332) change zoning classifications from C-2 (General Commercial) to R-5 (Multi-Family Residential), Ordinance 2020-27 amending Title 4, Chapter 1 of the Greenwood County Code to repeal certain sections governing the hiring and employment of personnel, and other matters related thereto; District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session (if needed); Adjournment.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Central Operations Center Assembly Room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: September 24, 2020; Department reports; Business: Consideration of HR Consulting Agreement with GMD, Consideration of Tree Trimming Contract Extension; Other Business; Executive Session to discuss a Contractual Matter per SC Code 30-4-70(a): Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session; Adjourn.