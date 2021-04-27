TODAY
JOHN DE LA HOWE BOARD
OF TRUSTEES
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
LOCATION: President’s House Conference Room
AGENDA: Executive session: In accordance with S.C. Code of Laws Section 30-4-70(a)(1) – “Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline; or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body…; Section 30-4-70 (a)(2) –“Discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements, the receipt of legal advice, or potential claim or other matters covered by attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim;” and Section 30-4-70 (a)(3) – “Discussion regarding security personnel or devices.”; Report on executive session; Other business; Next meeting: June 18, 2021.
MODOC SPECIAL FIRE TAX DISTRICT COMMISSION BUDGET WORKSHOP
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Modoc Fire Department, 144 Gilchrist Ferry Rd.
AGENDA: Budget workshop to discuss fiscal year 2021-2022 budget. Information only meeting, no decisions to be made.