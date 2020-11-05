TODAY
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: Consideration of the allocation of $65,000 from the reserve fund for the remediation of the Duke Energy transmission line for the Old Ninety Six Mill site.
FRIDAY
SALUDA MUNICIPAL ELECTION COMMISSION
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall and Zoom
AGENDA: Appointment of acting chairman; Establishment of quorum; Confirmation of compliance with FOIA; Election contest filed by Ms. Shanna Nation Myers regarding the office of Town Councilmember, Ward 2, Town of Saluda, South Carolina: Confirmation of notice to affected parties, Statement and presentation by contestant, Statement and presentation by other affected parties, Receipt of other testimony and evidence relative to the contest; Executive session/legal briefing, if needed; Public deliberation and decision on issues raised in contest: Findings of fact, Decision of the issues, Authorization to issue written order; Certification of November 3, 2020 General Election results: Town Council Seats, Ward 2,4 and Commissioner of Public Works; Adjournment.