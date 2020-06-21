MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers and www.saludacounty.sc.gov YouTube
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes for June 3, 8, and 15, 2020; Report from the Vice-Chairman; New Business: Approval of Projected Revenue Change and Roll Money Amount to Balance the Proposed FY2020-2021 County Operating Budget after the June 15, 2020 Budget Work Session; Public Hearings: Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 04-20: Appropriations/Tax Levy for School District One, Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 05-20: County budget; Old Business: Third Reading on Ordinance No. 04-20: Appropriations/Tax Levy for School District One, Public Hearing on Ordinance; Third Reading on Ordinance No. 05-20: County budget.
TUESDAY
NINETY SIX CPW
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six CPW, 102 E. Main Street, Ninety Six
AGENDA: Approval of May 26, 2020 Minutes;Approval of May 2020 Financial Statement; Reports: Engineer Report, WWTP Report, Systems Manager, Office Manager Report: Copier Lease Renewal, Safety Bonus, 2020/2021 Budget Discussion; New Business: Renaming of Building
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD PARTNERSHIP
ALLIANCE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
TIME: Noon
LOCATION: Piedmont Tech, James C. Self Conference Room 102
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes (April 30, 2020) (May 27, 2020) (June 15, 2020), Project, Product Development & Marketing Updates, Financial Report, Budget Discussion re: extension of FY19-20 budget for 90 days, Discussion of appointment of public sector board members, Other Business, Executive Session, Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session. 1. Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; however, if an adversary hearing involving the employee or client is held, the employee or client has the right to demand that the hearing be conducted publicly. Nothing contained in this item shall prevent the public body, in its discretion, from deleting the names of the other employees or clients whose records are submitted for use at the hearing. 2. Discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed sale or purchase of property, the receipt of legal advice where the legal advice relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim. 3. Discussion of matters relating to the proposed location, expansion, or the provision of services encouraging location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW, Central Operations Center Assembly Room
AGENDA: Financial reports: Financial statement; Business: Consideration of Painting of Sludge Holding Basins, Consideration of Painting of Flocculator Units, Consideration of Water Quality Monitoring Panel, Consideration of Auditing Services Extension, Consideration of Increases; Other Business: Executive Session to Discuss Personnel Matters per SC Code 30-4-70(a). Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
McCormick County
Board of Zoning Appeals
Public Hearing
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: VARIANCE REQUEST: David Lawrence, 197 Reese Baqui Road, Modoc, SC 29838; Tax Map # 188-04-01-038; Request is to build a 40 x 40 storage building that will not meet the setback of 50 feet, Section 4.3.2, McCormick County Zoning Ordinance.; APPELLANT(S) COMMENTS, PUBLIC COMMENTS, DECISION ITEM(S): David Lawrence, 197 Reese Baqui Road, Modoc, SC 29838; Tax Map # 188-04-01-038; Request is to build a 40 x 40 storage building that will not meet the setback of 50 feet, Section 4.3.2, McCormick County Zoning Ordinance.; VARIANCE REQUEST: Don Brandenburg, 161 Anderson Lane, Modoc, SC 29838; Tax Map # 175-08-01-019; Request is to build a 32 x 36 or 1,152 sq. ft. detached garage/storage building on his property. This building would exceed 20 percent of the square footage of his house. Section 4.2.3 (D), McCormick County Zoning Ordinance. The existing house on the property is 1,592 sq. ft. and the maximum size that is permitted for the garage is 318 sq. ft. or 20 percent of the square footage of the home. The variance is for the garage/storage building to be 834 sq. ft. bigger than permitted by the Zoning Ordinance.; APPELLANT(S) COMMENTS, PUBLIC COMMENTS, DECISION ITEM(S): Don Brandenburg, 161 Anderson Lane, Modoc, SC 29838; Tax Map # 175-08-01-019; Request is to build a 32 x 36 or 1,152 sq. ft. detached garage/storage building on his property. This building would exceed 20 percent of the square footage of his house. Section 4.2.3 (D), McCormick County Zoning Ordinance. The existing house on the property is 1,592 sq. ft. and the maximum size that is permitted for the garage is 318 sq. ft. or 20 percent of the square footage of the home. The variance is for the garage/storage building to be 834 sq. ft. bigger than permitted by the Zoning Ordinance.; VARIANCE REQUEST: Vital Space LLC, Angela Self, 712 Fishing Village Road, Plum Branch, SC 29845; Tax Map # 142-00-00-021; Request is for a 50 foot front setback for all lots and structures, Section 3.17(F), McCormick County Zoning Ordinance.; APPELLANT(S) COMMENTS, PUBLIC COMMENTS, DECISION ITEM(S):Vital Space LLC, Angela Self, 712 Fishing Village Road, Plum Branch, SC 29845; Tax Map # 142-00-00-021; Request is for a 50 foot front setback for all lots and structures, Section 3.17(F), McCormick County Zoning Ordinance.; APPROVAL OF MINUTES FOR FEBRUARY 27, 2020