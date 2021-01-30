MONDAY
UPPER SAVANNAH WORKFORCE BOARD
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Teleconference: 864-546-5004, Access code: 4300#
AGENDA: Reports: Usage report, Caseload report; Layoff and Business Expansion news; Response to Client Cost Rate and Contract Extension recommendation; Center Plans and Budgets; Grant updates: OJT, Disaster Employment, EMS training.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL LEGISLATIVE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., room 201
AGENDA: New business, Administer oath of office to Thomas J. Chaudoin, chief of police. City manager comments. City council comments. Adjourn into work session.
DONALDS TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Donalds Town Hall
AGENDA: Declaration of quorum; new business: swearing in of new council member Millie McDonald; old business: discuss bids on road repairs for P & N Ave.
HODGES TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Hodges Town Hall.
AGENDA: No agenda provided.
TOWN OF NINETY SIX CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Virtual, on Zoom. Webinar Id: 985 8390 6102, Passcode: 098732
AGENDA: An ordinance authorizing the execution of an equipment lease-purchase agreement in an amount not exceeding $75,000 relating to the purchase of certain equipment by the town of Ninety Six, South Carolina, authorizing the execution of other necessary documents and instruments, and other matters relating thereto.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Presentations, recognition of the county/city food drive “can of corn” recipient — Councilwoman Edith Childs, District One. Public presentation of transportation initiative — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer. Public comment. Public hearing: Second reading, ordinance 2021-01 amending Title 11, Chapter 1 of the Greenwood County Code to establish minimum standards for the care and keeping of domestic dogs, licensing requirements for dog breeders, a dangerous animal registry, and other matters related thereto — Joseph Brooks, Greenwood County animal control officer. New business: A. Consideration of revisions to county policies regarding benefits for newly hired employees, specifically, policy 3.2, Greenwood County re-employment process, and policy 9.12, Greenwood County retiree insurance premium subsidy — Carson Penney, county attorney. First readings: 1. Ordinance 021-02 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land owned by Cjjs Holdings, LLC, at 208 Bypass 225 South, in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #6845-204-829) change zoning classifications from C-2 (General Commercial) to OP-1 (Office Professional) (Title Only). – Phil Lindler, County Engineer. 2. Ordinance 2021-03 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land owned by Central Trust Company, at 1365 Mathis Road, in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #6846-016-831) change zoning classifications from R-3 (Single Family Residential) to R-5 (Multi-Family Residential) (Title Only). – Phil Lindler, County Engineer. District reports. Manager’s report. Attorney’s report. Executive session if needed.