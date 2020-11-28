MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administrative Building
AGENDA: Public hearing: Second reading of Ordinance No. 11-20 to repeal Section 22-2 County Roads, Uniform Service Charge, in Chapter 22 Roads and Bridges, Article I, in the Code of Ordinances, Saluda County, South Carolina.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Presentations: Introduction of Hope Rivers, newly appointed president of Piedmont Technical College, Manly Garvin FY2020 Final Audit presentation; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be streamed live to the County YouTube Video Channel. Your comment may be read during this portion of the
meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; New business: Appointment of Greenwood County Treasurer, Consideration of H-Tax application for the Greenwood Community Theatre in the amount of $40,000 for expenses related to the operations of the theatre, Update from Litter Coordinator regarding Team Up to Clean Up results, Capital Project Sales Tax update, Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioner for Quail Run Court subdivision, Consideration of the creation of Policy 4.17 Vehicle Collision Review Board, Consideration of revisions to Policy 10.4 regarding the purchase of multiple budgeted vehicles, Resolution 2020-29 committing to negotiate a fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes agreement between Greenwood County and Project Tripletail, Ordinance 2020-28 authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of ad valorem taxes and special source revenue credit agreement by and between Greenwood County and Project Tripletail; District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session if needed.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Old business: Review of McCormick County Zoning Ordinance, Economic Development Director Thessa Smith — Updates on Zoning Ordinance, Planning Commission member issues; New business; Reports: County Council reports; Next meeting: January 7,2021 at County Administration Center.