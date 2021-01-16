TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Presentations: Employee recognition for 4Q of 2020, Emergency Services Fire Master Plan Update; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by noon Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed live to the County YouTube Video Channel. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting, there will be a sign-up sheet and opportunity to speak during the public comment portion. Public hearing: Consideration of a quitclaim deed from Greenwood County to David C. Nelson regarding Greenwood County tax map #6897-319-625 on Irvines Circle; Old business: Resolution 2021-01 regarding Accommodations Tax Budget Disbursements; Third reading: Ordinance 2020-29 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended to change, Section 6-3-109, Accessory Structure Standards for barns and swimming pools; New business: Consideration of a request from the Greenwood County Coroner, Clerk of Court and Sheriff for salary increase, Update from the County Treasurer’s Office, Discussion regarding amendment to Policy 10.5 Special Tax Districts, Resolution 2021-03 authorizing the County Treasurer to deduct Worker’s Compensation Insurance Premiums from uninsured vendor invoices, Resolution 2021-04 appropriating funding for the purchase of a law enforcement patrol boat and necessary accoutrements to be used primarily on Lake Greenwood, First reading: Ordinance 2021-01 amending Title 11, Chapter 1 of the Greenwood County Code to establish minimum standards for care and keeping of domestic dogs, licensing requirements for dog breeders, a dangerous animal registry and other matters related thereto; District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session, if needed.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
DISTRICT 50 SCHOOL BOARD
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Board room at Genesis Education
AGENDA: District update, vaccination update, mid-year graduation, semi-monthly pay numbers, financial update, comprehensive annual financial report, public forum, executive session: personnel matters recommendations and vacancies. Board meeting date revisions April 26 and June 28, personnel recommendations and vacancies.