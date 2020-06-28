TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Approval of minutes, Old Business, New Business: Public Hearing — Variance request number R-20-06-01 (District 2) by Austin Leopard. This request is for a variance from the Land Development Regulations to allow for subdivision of property without direct access to a right-of-way at 203 Swallow Road (GPIN #6873-407-251); Request number R-20-06-02 (District 6) by Robert M. Haynie. This request is to rezone 31.95 acres, located at 615 Old Abbeville Highway (GPIN #6836-509-509) from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to R-4 (Two-Family Residential); Request number R-20-06-03 (District 1) by Briarwood Solar LLC. This request is to rezone 10.88 acres, located at 1327 Florida Ave. (GPIN #6844-499-292) from I-1 (Light Industrial) to R-1 (Single Family Residential); Land Development Review, Commercial Development, Council Actions: Greenwood County Council, Greenwood City Council, Towns of Ninety Six and Ware Shoals; Committee reports: Executive Committee, Zoning Committee, Roads and Utilities Committee; Adjournment.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes: June 11; Old Business: Review of McCormick County Zoning Ordinance; New Business; Reports: County Council Report; Next Meeting: Aug. 6 at the County Administration Center; Adjournment.