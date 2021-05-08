MONDAY
SAVANNAH LAKES VILLAGE
TAX COMMISSION
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Sandy Branch Volunteer Fire Department
AGENDA: Citizen comments; Treasurer’s report; Approval of invoices; Sandy Branch Fire Report; Old business: Progress on: Proposed Rehab Vehicle, Update on Station 2 Warning Signs, Status of bylaws, Discussion of funding security; New business: Approval of Ed Slimm to commission, Vote on slate of officers.
LANDER UNIVERSITY
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Lander University, F. Mitchell Johnson Board Room
AGENDA: Board chair report: Posthumous trustee emeritus recommendation — Maurice Holloway; President’s report; Reports: Academic affairs: Action Items: Master’s in the Art of Teaching in Multi-Categorical Special Education, Bachelor of Science in Digital Media Production, Faculty handbook changes, Approval of tenure for Dr. Sara Hunt-Barron, incoming Dean of Education; Enrollment and access management; Finance, facilities and audit/governmental and strategic initiatives: Action items: FY21-22 budget proposal, FY21-22 course, program and other fees; Institutional advancement; Student affairs/intercollegiate athletics; Policy: Action items: Employee hours and overtime, Employee performance management system, Employee progressive discipline; Other business: Ad Hoc bylaw discussion, Nominating Committee.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
NINTH GRADE ACADEMY
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center
AGENDA: The committee will explore the possibility of a 9th grade academy for Greenwood School District 50.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building
AGENDA: Reports from County Council members, chairman; Public presentations: Second Amendment ordinance, Memorandum of Understanding for the SC Works System; Old business: Third Reading on Ordinance No. 03-21 “AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINTLY OWNED AND OPERATED INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK IN CONJUNCTION WITH AIKEN COUNTY, SUCH INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK TO BE GEOGRAPHICALLY LOCATED IN AIKEN COUNTY AND ESTABLISHED PURSUANT TO SEC. 4-1-170 OF THE CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, AS AMENDED; TO PROVIDE FOR A WRITTEN AGREEMENT WITH AIKEN COUNTY TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENSES OF THE PARK, THE PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE APPLICATION, AND THE DISTRIBUTION OF FEES IN LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXATION; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO, Second Reading on Ordinance No. 04-21, “AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2021, FOR EDUCATIONAL AND SCHOOL PURPOSES IN SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE OF SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA: TO PROVIDE FOR LEVY OF TAXES AND THE TAXABLE PROPERTY IN SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF SAID TAXES AND OTHER REVENUES COMING INTO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT DURING THE FISCAL YEAR,” Second Reading on Ordinance No. 05-21, “AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH OPERATING AND CAPITAL BUDGETS FOR THE OPERATION OF THE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OF SALUDA COUNTY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2021; TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES ON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY IN SALUDA COUNTY FOR ALL COUNTY PURPOSES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2021; TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF TAX REVENUES AND OTHER COUNTY FUNDS; TO PROVIDE FOR OTHER COUNTY PURPOSES; TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2021: AND TO PROVIDE FOR CERTAIN FISCAL AND OTHER MATTERS RELATING TO COUNTY GOVERNMENT”; New business: First Reading on Ordinance No. 06-21 “AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINTLY OWNED AND OPERATED INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK IN CONJUNCTION WITH AIKEN COUNTY, SUCH INDUSTRIAL/BUSINESS PARK TO BE GEOGRAPHICALLY LOCATED IN SALUDA COUNTY AND ESTABLISHED PURSUANT TO SECTION 4-1-170 OF THE CODE OF LAWS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, 1976, AS AMENDED; TO PROVIDE FOR A WRITTEN AGREEMENT WITH AIKEN COUNTY TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENSES OF THE PARK, THE PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE APPLICATION, AND THE DISTRIBUTION OF FEES IN LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXATAION; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO.” First Reading on Ordinance No. 07-21 “AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING (1) THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AND INCENTIVE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA (THE “COUNTY”), A COMPANY KNOWN TO THE COUNTY AS PROJECT LIGHT AND ITS SUBSIDIARY, ACTING FOR ITSELF, ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES, AND/OR OTHER PROJECT SPONSORS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “COMPANY”), PURSUANT TO WHICH THE COUNTY SHALL COVENANT TO ACCEPT CERTAIN NEGOTIATED FEES IN LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXES WITH RESPECT TO THE ESTABLISHMENT AND/OR EXPANSION OF CERTAIN FACILITIES IN THE COUNTY (THE “PROJECT”); (2) THE BENEFITS OF A MULTI-COUNTY INDUSTRIAL OR BUSINESS PARK TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY AND THE PROJECT; (3) CERTAIN SPECIAL SOURCE REVENUE CREDITS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROJECT; AND (4) OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO.” A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING (1) THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AND INCENTIVE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA (THE “COUNTY”) AND A COMPANY KNOWN TO THE COUNTY AS PROJECT LIGHT, ITS SUBSIDIARY, ACTING FOR THEMSELVES, ONE OR MORE AFFILIATES, AND/OR OTHER PROJECT SPONSORS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “COMPANY”), PURSUANT TO WHICH THE COUNTY SHALL COVENANT TO ACCEPT CERTAIN NEGOTIATED FEES IN LIEU OF AD VALOREM TAXES WITH RESPECT TO THE ESTABLISHMENT AND/OR EXPANSION OF CERTAIN FACILITIES IN THE COUNTY (THE “PROJECT”); (2) THE BENEFITS OF A MULTI-COUNTY INDUSTRIAL OR BUSINESS PARK TO BE MADE AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY AND THE PROJECT; (3) CERTAIN SPECIAL SOURCE REVENUE CREDITS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROJECT; AND (4) OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO, Consideration to approve funds for the replacement of flooring at the Sheriff’s Office, Consideration of grant request to approve the coronavirus emergency supplement funding grant; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) and (5) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss contracts and receive legal advice on American Land Holdings line of credit and surety bond, on industrial park developments and project “Light”. Possible action may come out of Executive Session on the Maintenance Bond from American Land Holdings.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex
AGENDA: Ordinance (2021-03) to make appropriations for Abbeville County operating and capital budgets for the operation of the County Government of Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; to provide for the levy of taxes for Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to authorize the county to borrow money in anticipation of taxes; to provide for the repayment of sums borrowed by the County Governing Body; and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to County Government; ordinance (2021-05) to authorize the County to charge and collect a uniform service charge for the improvement of Fire Protection Services provided in Abbeville County; ordinance (2021-06) providing for the issuance and sale of not exceeding two million dollars ($2,000,000) aggregate principal amount of General Obligation Bonds of Abbeville County, South Carolina; to prescribe the purposes for which the proceeds shall be expended; to provide for the payment thereof; and other matters related thereto.
Unfinished Business: Second reading of Ordinance (2021-03) to make appropriations for Abbeville County operating and capital budgets for the operation of the County Government of Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; to provide for the levy of taxes for Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to authorize the county to borrow money in anticipation of taxes; to provide for the repayment of sums borrowed by the County Governing Body; and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to County Government; second reading of Ordinance (2021-05) to authorize the County to charge and collect a uniform service charge for the improvement of Fire Protection Services provided in Abbeville County; third reading of Ordinance (2021-06) providing for the issuance and sale of not exceeding two million dollars ($2,000,000) aggregate principal amount of General Obligation Bonds of Abbeville County, South Carolina; to prescribe the purposes for which the proceeds shall be expended; to provide for the payment thereof; and other matters related thereto; New Business: First Readings: Policy – All first readings are read into the record by the Chairman, and a vote is not necessary per Ordinance 05-11; ordinance (2021-07) to amend Ordinance No. 91-6 (Codified in the Code of Ordinances of Abbeville County, South Carolina as Chapter 12, Article IV) with respect to Industrial, Commercial and Municipal Haulers of waste brought to the Abbeville County Landfill and other matters related thereto. Resolutions: Resolution (2021-14) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with Herron Trucking of Iva, South Carolina for the hauling of stone products to be used by the Abbeville County Public Works Department for FY 2021-22. County Director’s Report; Committee Reports: Finance Committee — Billy Norris, Jason Bonds and James McCord; Personnel and Administration — Rick Campbell, James McCord and Drew Simpson; Public Works — Jason Bonds, James McCord and John Calhoun; Intergovernmental Relations — Charles Goodwin, Drew Simpson and Jason Bonds; Planning and Industrial Development — Drew Simpson, Charles Goodwin and Rick Campbell; Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare — John Calhoun, Drew Simpson and Charles Goodwin; Public Safety — James McCord, Jason Bonds and Billy Norris; Council Members Report/Comments; Executive Session Personnel, Contractual, Economic Development or Legal issues; Action on Executive Session Items
HODGES TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Hodges Town Hall
AGENDA: Check presentation to fire department, First reading of 2021-2022 budget.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
BUDGET HEARING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School, Gymnasium
AGENDA: Finance: Fiscal year 2021-2022 general fund budget.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School, Gymnasium
AGENDA: Finance: Financial report; Instruction: 2021 spring data; Board comments; Superintendent’s report: Parenting report, Approved fundraisers/one day field trip/professional meeting request, School Resource Officer monthly report, Ninety Six High FFA School Farm proposal update, Ninety Six Primary School sinkhole bid approval, Ninety Six Primary School kitchen’s HVAC project update, Remote Learning Day — August 25, 2021, Second reading: Policy IJNDB — Use of technology resources in instruction, Administrative Rule JLCD-R assisting students with medications, First reading: Policy GCOA — Evaluation of Instructional Staff, Administrative Rule — GCOA-R , Policy GCC/GDC Staff Leaves and Absences, Policy IJNDAA — Distance, online and virtual education, Administrative Rule JICD-R Code of Conduct, Policy JICA — Student Dress; Personnel: Update and recommendations for the 2021-2022 school year; Executive session: Discussion of potential legal matter, discussion of an individual employment matter — Superintendent’s evaluation; Action as necessary for items in executive session.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room
AGENDA: Appearance of citizens; Regular Town Council business; Public hearing: FY21/22 General Fund Operating Budget; Legislation: Ordinance: First reading of FY21/22 General Operating Fund Budget, Appendix A, Working schedules of revenue and expenditures and the Capital Projects Budget; Resolutions: Appointment of planning commission members; Proclamations: April — Alcohol Awareness Month, May — Mental Health Awareness Month; Reports; New business: MASC Annual meeting information; Executive session: Section 30-4-70 (a)(1)(2) Discussion of Appointment; Discussion of negotiations incident to … (a) proposed contractual arrangement; Mayor’s comment.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD
OF VOTER REGISTRATION
AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Conference Room, Park Plaza
AGENDA: Recognition of retiring poll manager; Administer oath to the chairman, board; Challenged ballot hearing; Certification of Ware Shoals District 51, Ninety Six District 52; Discussion of new location for Hopes Ferry, Mimosa Crest, Parson’s Mill, Graham’s Glen; Discussion of canceling June meeting; Next meeting 10 a.m. on May 20.