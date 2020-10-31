TUESDAY
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 100 South Jefferson St., Saluda
AGENDA: Reports from municipal officers. New business: Discussion with possible actions on dumpster fees. Executive session to discuss legal matters within the sanitation department. Possible actions from executive session.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: September 3,2020 meeting minutes; Old business: Review of McCormick County Zoning Ordinance, Economic Development Director Thessa Smith — Updates on Zoning Ordinance; New business; Reports: County Council Report; Next meeting: December 3 at the County Administration Center; Adjournment.