MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: COUNCIL CHAMBERS, SALUDA COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING, 400 WEST HIGHLAND ST., SALUDA
Please note the council meetings are open to the public, but seating will be limited for social distancing in response to COVID-19. You may also access the live stream of the meeting by going to the county’s website at www.saludacounty.sc.gov, click on the you tube box in the top right hand corner and click on the October 19, 2020, video.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes; Old Business; Second Reading on Ordinance No. 07-20, “AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, CHAPTER 2 ADMINISTRATION, ARTICLE 2 COUNTY COUNCIL, DIVISION 2 RULES OF PARLIAMENTARY PROCEDURES, SECTIONS 2-55.1 THROUGH 2-70”; New Business; First Reading on Ordinance No. 10-20, “AN ORDINANCE TO ENTER INTO A LEASE CONTRACT WITH RALPH SHEALY, DBA, SALUDA STANDARD SENTINEL, FOR TEMPORARY OFFICE SPACE AT THE SALUDA COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING;” Adoption of the Job Description for the Assistant Fire Service Coordinator; Change the Position Title from Assistant Magistrate to Deputy Criminal Clerk; Consideration to Develop a Request for Proposal for Auditing Services; Consideration to Develop a Request for Proposal to Provide Legal Counsel for Saluda County Government; Adjournment
TOWN OF DUE WEST
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall, 103 Main St.
PUBLIC HEARING: Public comments are welcomed on Ordinance No. 04-2020. A proposed amendment to the Town’s Zoning Ordinance, by amending Article 2, Section 2.3, Table 1, Page 2-2 “Agriculture Use: Livestock & Poultry” by removing “N” (not allowed), and inserting “C” (conditionally approved) and amending Article 3, “Conditional Use Regulations” by adding Section 3.7, “Livestock & Poultry;” RECOGNITION OF VISITORS: Matthew Johnson, Executive Director, The Renaissance Senior Living--The Renaissance and the Community, Lee W. Logan, Treasurer and Building Committee Chair, Due West Robotics Club—Introduce Information Regarding a Possible Joint Venture Involving the former Carver School Property; Approval of Council Minutes of September 21, 2020; Approval of Civic Events Committee Minutes of September 29, 2020; Monthly Financial Statements for the Period Ending September 30, 2020; ORDINANCE NO. 04-2020 First Reading of Ordinance No. 04-2020 — An ordinance to amend the Town of Due West, S.C., Zoning Ordinance, dated July 29, 2009, by amending Article 2, Section 2.3, Table 1, Page 2-2 “Agriculture Uses: Livestock & Poultry” by removing “N” (not allowed) and inserting “C” (conditionally approved); and amending Article 3 “Conditional Use Regulations” by adding Section 3.7 “Livestock and Poultry;” SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL PROCLAMATION OF EMERGENCY COVID-19 DATED OCTOBER 9, 2020; MAYOR’S REPORT; TOWN ADMINISTRATOR; ATTORNEY JOHN ANDREW BISHOP; FIRE; POLICE; UTILITIES; OLD BUSINESS; NEW BUSINESS; ANNOUNCEMENTS: Town Hall will be Closed for Veterans Day on November 11, 2020 and for Thanksgiving on November 26-27, 2020; Fall Trash Pickup: Thanksgiving Trash Collection will be on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Greenwood County School District 50
LOCATION: Because of the pandemic, the public cannot attend in person but may view the meeting via livestream.
TIME: 6 p.m.
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes; Adoption of Agenda; Information Items: Recognitions; Instructional Model Updates (Brad Nickles); Minority Business (Rodney Smith); Financial Update (Rodney Smith); Public Forum; Executive Session: Personnel Matters Recommendations and Vacancies; Action Items: Board Goals (David Trent); Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies (Christi Louden); Adjournment
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
LOCATION: GREENWOOD COUNTY LIBRARY
TIME: 4 p.m.
AGENDA: EXECUTIVE SESSION; PRESENTATIONS: Employee recognition for third quarter of 2020. Public comment. OLD BUSINESS: Public hearing on Ordinance 2020-26 (second reading) to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land owned by Terry W. Boone/Nantasket Investments LLC, at 324 Old Abbeville Highway in Greenwood (GPIN #6836-726-332) change zoning classifications from C-2 (General Commercial) to R-5 (Multi-Family Residential); Public hearing on Ordinance 2020-27 (second reading) amending Title 4, Chapter 1 of the Greenwood County Code to repeal certain sections governing the hiring and employment of personnel, and other matters related thereto. NEW BUSINESS: Consideration of appointment of members to the Joint Planning Commission; consideration of revisions to Policy 5.1 (Time and Attendance) regarding the use of flexible time by exempt employees; consideration of revisions to Policy 6.5 (Family Medical Leave Act) regarding Intermittent FMLA, recertifications, and the use of paid leave; update from the County Treasurer’s Office; consideration of the appointment of Special Tax District Commissioner for Winding Creek District Six — Therese Marie Shaw (New); Resolution 2020-25 to adjust Parks and Recreation fees for rental of facilities and fields for FY2021; Resolution 2020-26 to amend the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget, Ordinance 2020-11, using surplus funds from Fiscal Year 2020 Fund Balance. DISTRICT REPORTS. MANAGER’S REPORT. ATTORNEY’S REPORT. EXECUTIVE SESSION
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center/Teleconference/Virtual Go To Meeting
610 South Mine St., McCormick, SC 29835
AGENDA: APPROVAL OF MINUTES; DECISION ITEMS: Ordinance 20-07: Library Board Amendment. Council to consider 2nd Reading Resolution 02-20: Expenditure of Title III Funds for Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Council to consider passing Resolution 02-20; Resolution 03-20: Expenditure of Title III Funds for Fiscal Year 2018-2019. Council to consider passing Resolution 03-20; Resolution 04-20: Bonding of County Employees. Council to consider passing Resolution 04-20; Resolution 05-20: Control Burning. Council to consider passing Resolution 05-20; Proclamation: Breast Cancer Awareness Month; Council to Consider Authorizing Administrator to enter into a Fee Agreement not to exceed $35,750.00 with JLA to prepare construction documents for permitting and construction for a new EMS-Substation Facility to be located North. Fee will be paid with CPST Funds; Council to Consider easement agreement with landowner located off Lindley Road in order to complete the Kennedy Road Waterline Project; INFORMATION: Email from Tom Britt, County Engineer; Lexington County Millage Setting SC DOR Information. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Council may go into Executive Session, Pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to receive Legal Advice regarding FILOT and Modoc Special Tax Fire District and to discuss personnel matters concerning Economic Development.