MONDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Board Room at Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood Street
AGENDA: Information Items: Superintendent’s Report: Spring Break — April 6th – 10th, Coronavirus Information, School Safety, ELearning (Beth Taylor) and Financial Update (Rodney Smith). Public Forum. Action Items (A): Bond Resolution (Rodney Smith), Policy-JLCDB and JLCDB-R (Gerald Witt) and Strategic Plan Update (Jenny Risinger). Executive Session: Personnel Matters — Recommendations and Vacancies. Action Items (B): Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies (Christi Louden).
WARE SHOALS DISTRICT 51
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library — Conference Room
AGENDA: Standing Ovation Recognition, Dr. Sprouse. Updates: COVID-19 Response, Dr. Sprouse. Continuity of Operations Plan: Instruction, Dr. Crockett. District Safety, Mr. Cox. Bullying Prevention, Dr. Sprouse. Action Items, Mrs. Lake: Textbook Adoption. Policy Revision, First Reading. GBEB — Staff Conduct. GBEC — Drug and Alcohol-Free Workplace and Schools. Administrator Recommendations. Teacher Contracts: Request for Release Date. Overnight Field Trip Request – WSH Student Council. Capital Projects. Early Release Day. Monthly Finance Review.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Visitors Center
AGENDA: Reading of January and February 2020 Financial Reports. Petitions Received: Consideration of a request to permit livestock at 301 Main Street East, identified by GPIN # 6895-244-440, by Allen Werts in accordance with Ordinance 91.06 pertaining to permits for animals. Report of Standing and Special Committees: Public Safety – Councilman Charles Stevens. Streets and Sanitation – Councilman Wayne Gibert. Finance – Councilwoman Bridget Porter. Judicial – Councilman Arvest Turner. Maintenance of Buildings – Councilman Mickey Goodman. Planning – Councilwoman Kellar Rogers. 96 Historical Development – Ms. Donna Wells. 96 Mill Village Association – Ms. Elaine Wilder. Main Street Revitalization Committee – Mayor Rowe.
TOWN OF DUE WEST
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers, 103 Main Street
AGENDA: Recognition of Visitors. Public Hearing: Public comments are welcomed on a proposed amendment to the Town’s Zoning Ordinance to establish a minimum of 1,000 square feet for construction of new residential housing in Zoning Districts R-1 and R-2. Regular Town Council Business Items: Approval of Council Minutes of February 10, 2020. Monthly Financial Statements for the Period Ending January 31, 2020. Monthly Financial Statements for the Period Ending February 29, 2020. Legislation: Ordinance NO. 01-2020 — First Reading of Ordinance No. 01-2020 – An Ordinance to Amend the Town of Due West, S.C., Zoning Ordinance, dated July 29, 2009, by amending Table 2, Page 2-7, “Schedule of Lot Area, Yard, Setback, and Height Requirements, by District” with the Addition of a Minimum of 1,000 Square Feet for the Construction of New Residential Housing in Zoning Districts R-1 and R-2. Mayor’s Report: Fiscal Year 2020-21 Important Budget Dates: 5/18/20 First Reading of Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget and 6/15/20 Second Reading and Adoption of Fiscal Year 2020-21 Budget. Council Reports/Comments, Town Administrator, Attorney John Andrew Bishop, Fire, Police and Utilities. Announcements: Reminder to Council of the State Ethics Commission’s Mandatory Statement of Economic Interest Forms that are Due by Electronic Filing by Noon on March 30, 2020. Special Election for Vacant Town Council Seat on March 31, 2020. Town’s Annual Spring Cleanup Will be Held on April 20-23, 2020. Abbeville County School Board’s Special Election for District 7 Vacant Board Seat and Consolidation Referendum on April 28, 2020. MEO Institute Courses Offered at USCOG on March 24, May 19, and September 22, 2020.
TUESDAY
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Via WebEx Conferencing. If you would like to join this WebEx and need call-in information or have questions, please contact Russell Martin, PTC Director of Marketing and Public Relations, at 864-941-8669 or martin.r@ptc.edu.
AGENDA: Financial Review, Paige Childs. For Approval: Tuition Proposal, Highlights, Budget Status Report, Revenue, Expense, Facts Sheet and Other. COVID-19 Update Ray Brooks, Donna Foster: Piedmont Technical College Public Health Emergency Plan. SC Department of Administration March 9, 2020 Memorandum to Human Resources Directors — 2019 Novel Coronavirus. President’s Report, Ray Brooks: Academic Affairs, Keli Fewox. Economic Development/Continuing Education, Rusty Denning. Facilities, Chad Teague. Foundation, Fran Wiley. Human Resources, Alesia Brown. Institutional Effectiveness, Donna Foster. Off-Campus, Darrin Campen. Student Affairs & Communications, Josh Black. Vice Chairman’s Comments.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 South Mine St.
AGENDA: Speakers: Joey Harris, Modoc. Ken Vollmer, Modoc. Dianna Kendrick, Modoc. Jim Dalton, Modoc. Debbie Bourne, Modoc. Patti Yarbrough, Modoc. Brad Barbee, Modoc Fire Chief. Thessa Smith, Economic Development Director. Decision Items: Resolution 04-19: Fair Housing Resolution recognizing April as Fair Housing month. Council to consider passing Resolution 04-19. Proclamation — American Red Cross Month. Council to consider authorizing Administrator to renew PubliQ Software Computer Services Agreement for Tax Processing and Software Management Fiscal Year July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 in the amount of $115,244.96. Council to consider authorizing Administrator to renew PubliQ Software Forms and/or Supplies Agreement Fiscal Year July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 in the amount of $510.53. Council to consider authorizing Administrator to renew PulicQ Software Computer Services Agreement for Processing Delinquent Tax Notices Fiscal Year July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 in the amount of $42,166.50. Executive Session: Council may go into Executive Session, Pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to receive legal advice regarding Modoc Special Fire District and Speculative Building.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Presentations: Dam to Dam 100K Relay Race Presentation to Bowers-Rodgers Children’s Home – Councilman, Robbie Templeton. Public Comment (Sign-In Only). Public Hearing: Second Hearing: Ordinance 2020-05 to amend the Greenwood County Code of Ordinances, Section 6-1-6, as and if amended, to establish standards for permitting based on septic tank review. – Phil Lindler, County Planner. New Business: Resolution 2020-07 to accept the donation from the Gaines family of one acre of land located at the intersection of Rock House Road and Galilee Road (105 Galilee Road, G-Pin#6842-787-680) for the purpose of a volunteer fire station. – Josh Skinner, CPST Coordinator. Resolution 2020-08 designating April 2020 as Fair Housing Month. – Brittany Hallman, Upper Savannah Council of Governments. Resolution 2020-09 amending Greenwood County Resolution 2019-19 and Greenwood County Ordinance 2019-09 in order to set the distribution of revenue pursuant to Greenwood County Ordinance 2005-36. – Cathy Miller, County Treasurer and Elizabeth Taylor, County Attorney. Pending Items: None. District Reports. Manager’s report. Attorney’s report. Executive Session: Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session. Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; however, if an adversary hearing involving the employee or client is held, the employee or client has the right to demand that the hearing be conducted publicly. Nothing contained in this item shall prevent the public body, in its discretion, from deleting the names of the other employees or clients whose records are submitted for use at the hearing. Discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed sale or purchase of property, the receipt of legal advice where the legal advice relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim. Discussion of matters relating to the proposed location, expansion, or the provision of services encouraging location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body.
WEDNESDAY
WESTERN PIEDMONT EDUCATION CONSORTIUM
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: 430 Helix Road, Greenwood, SC
AGENDA: SC Department of Education Update. Approval of February 19, 2020 minutes. WPEC Financial Statement through February 29, 2020. Financial and Internal Review Report for February 2020. SC Board of Education Update. Director’s Report. Presentation by Gaggle Safety Management. Other Business.