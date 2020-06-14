MONDAY
GREENWOOD PARTNERSHIP ALLIANCE
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 2:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Arts Center Reception Hall, 120 Main St, Greenwood
AGENDA: Executive session, 1. Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; however, if an adversary hearing involving the employee or client is held, the employee or client has the right to demand that the hearing be conducted publicly. Nothing contained in this item shall prevent the public body, in its discretion, from deleting the names of the other employees or clients whose records are submitted for use at the hearing. 2. Discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed sale or purchase of property, the receipt of legal advice where the legal advice relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim. 3. Discussion of matters relating to the proposed location, expansion, or the provision of services encouraging location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal Building, 520 Monument Street, Room 201
AGENDA: Public Hearings: 1. Consider Ordinance No. 20-006 Annexing Property Owned by Birchtree Storage, LLC. (2nd reading) 2. Consider Ordinance No. 20-007 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) By Rezoning Approximately 2.5 Acres of Land Located at Bypass 225 South from R1 (Low Density Residential) to OP (Office Professional). (2nd reading). 3. Consider Ordinance No. 20-008 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning Approximately 0.37 Acres of Land Located at 428 Grace Street from R4 (Medium Density Residential) to OP (Office Professional). (2nd reading) 4. Consider Ordinance No. 20-009 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning Approximately 19.79 Acres, Located at Emerald Farm Road from R3 (Medium Density Residential) to R1 (Low Density Residential). (2nd reading) 5. Consider Ordinance No. 20-010 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning Approximately 0.28 Acres, Located at 101 Grace Greenwood Legislative Business Meeting Agenda 2 June 16, 2020 1 This is a meeting defined under S.C. Code Ann. § 30-4-20(d)(“Meeting” means the convening of a quorum of the constituent membership of a public body, whether corporal or by means of electronic equipment, to discuss or act upon a matter over which the public body has supervision, control, jurisdiction or advisory power.”)(emphasis added.) Street, from NC-GV (Neighborhood Commercial/Greenwood Village Overlay) to OP-GV (Office Professional/Greenwood Village Overlay). (1st reading) V — PUBLIC APPEARANCE 1. Recognize LeShae Morton of BLM – Greenwood. 2. Recognize Bishop Oliver T. McCray from Morris Chapel Baptist Church. 3. Recognize Marcial Renea Little regarding Gage Street Park. VI — NEW BUSINESS 1. Consider Ordinance No. 20-011 Providing Provisions for the Issuance by the City Manager for Temporary Event Permits. (1st reading) 2. Consider Appointment of Louise Robinson to Fill a Vacancy on the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee. 3. Consider Executive Session to Discuss the Receipt of Legal Advice Related to an Intergovernmental Agreement with Greenwood County for a Special Source Revenue Credit. Note: Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: The community can access the board meeting via Livestream. Any questions can be emailed to gravesj@gwd50.org.
AGENDA: Information Items: Superintendent’s Report: High School Graduation/Adult Ed. (Beth Taylor). Choice Magnet Programs (Julian Gale). Summer School Update (Alyson Perrin). Exit Interview (Christi Louden). Board Retreat (Steve Glenn). School Vulnerability Assessments (Natalie Talbert). Financial Update (Rodney Smith). Public Forum-Canceled due to pandemic. Executive Session: Personnel Matters Recommendations and Vacancies. Action Items: Student Rights and Responsibilities (Gerald Witt). Public Forum (David Trent). Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies (Christi Louden).
TOWN OF DUE WEST
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Due West Town Hall, 103 Main Street
AGENDA: Public Hearing: Public comments are welcomed on Ordinance No. 03-2020. An ordinance to adopt the Fiscal Year Budget for 2020-2021 beginning on July 1, 2020 and ending on June 30, 2021, for both the General Fund and the Enterprise Fund. Recognition of Visitors: Emma McClinton—Ball Field on Carver Street Ext.; Regular Town Council Business Items: Approval of Council Minutes of May 18, 2020, Monthly Financial Statements for the Period Ending May 31, 2020,; Legislation: ORDINANCE NO. 03-2020 Second Reading of Ordinance No. 03-2020 — An ordinance to adopt the Fiscal Year Budget beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2021, both for the General Fund and the Enterprise Fund, to provide for the collection of funds that are necessary for the operational and capital expenditures, to provide for the receipt and expenditure of funds and other matters related thereto for the Town of Due West, South Carolina.; Reports: Mayor’s Report, Town Administrator, Attorney John Andrew Bishop, Fire, Police, Utilities; Old Business, New Business, Announcements: Town Hall Will Be Closed on July 3, 2020, for Independence Day.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Historic Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES A. April 29, 2020, Called Meeting B. May 12, 2020, Joint Meeting with Ninety Six CPW C. May 18, 2020, Regular Meeting MAY 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS MAYOR’S REPORT COMMITTEE REPORTS A. Planning: Councilwoman Kellar Rogers B. Judicial: Councilman Arvest Turner C. Building: Councilman Mickey Goodman D. Public Safety: Councilman Charles Stevens E. Finance: Councilwoman Bridget Porter F. Street & Sanitation: Councilman Wayne Gibert OLD BUSINESS NEW BUSINESS EXECUTIVE SESSION Council may take action on items discussed in executive session: A. S.C. Code Section 30-4-70 (A)(2) a. Discussion of matters relating to contractual arrangements with the Ninety Six Commission of Public Works regarding Town Hall; and to receive legal advice from our municipal attorney.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
BUDGET WORK SESSION
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers and on Saluda County’s YouTube Channel.
AGENDA: County Council will conduct budget work session for fiscal year 2020-2021.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library and Live stream
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for June 2, 2020 regular meeting.; Workshop with council and ADC Engineering for Boozer Park design ideas — workshop from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Regular council meeting will resume at 4 p.m.; Public comment period; Old Business: Public Hearings — Ordinance 2019-19 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of a first amendment to the Fee in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and Velux Greenwood, Inc. (the “Fee Agreement”) to add additional real Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Regular Meeting Page 2 of 4 property as part of the project under the Fee Agreement; and (2) other matters relating thereto, Third Reading, Ordinance 2020-13 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax and Incentive Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and Velux Greenwood, LLC, acting for itself, one or more affiliates and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the county shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment and/or expansion of certain facilities in the County (collectively, the “Project”); (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the company and the project; (3) certain special source revenue credits in connection with the Project; and other matters related thereto., Third Reading, Ordinance 2020-14 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13- 86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (31.57 acres) owned by Mill Properties of Greenwood, LLC located at 4802 Ninety Six Highway in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6895-765-212) to change zoning classifications from AG-1 (Agriculture) to I-1 (Light Industrial), Second Reading. End of Public Hearings; Ordinance 2020-09 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13- 86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (.97 acres) owned by CJJS, LLC located at 208 Bypass 225 S in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6845-204-829) to change zoning classifications from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to C-2 (General Commercial), Third Reading, Ordinance 2020-10 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13- 86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (15.28 acres) owned by TCA, LLC located at 212 Langley Road in Greenwood, South Carolina (G-Pin # 6836-521-802) to change zoning classifications from R-1 (Single Family Residential) and C-2 (General Commercial) to R-6 (MultiFamily Residential), Third Reading, Ordinance 2020-11 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of Greenwood County, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets adopted, the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all county purposes, including payment of the principal and interest on outstanding indebtedness of Greenwood County and bonded indebtedness of the Greenwood Metropolitan District payable during the aforesaid fiscal year, the expenditure of the aforesaid taxes and other revenues coming to Greenwood County during the aforesaid fiscal year, the Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Regular Meeting Page 3 of 4 establishment of rates and fees, and the other matters relating to Greenwood County, Third Reading, Ordinance 2020-12 providing for a levy of taxes for Educational Purposes in Greenwood County, an appropriation for the said purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020, and other matters relating thereto, Third Reading, Ordinance 2020-15 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee-in-Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes and Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Project Wood and other of its affiliated entities, to provide for payment of a feein-lieu of taxes with respect to certain projects; authorizing the inclusion of certain project sites in a multi-county business park; authorizing special source revenue credits; and other related matters, Second Reading.; New Business: Update from County Treasurer’s Office, Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for Country Homes District Three (Robert Chiles) and Re-Appoint (Rosa Marie Freeman), Consider Appointment of Airport Advisory Group Members, Consider purchase of 100 HP Tractor with 8 foot Rear Mower and Side Mower, District Reports, Manager’s Report, Attorney’s Report, Executive Session
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Conference Call
AGENDA: Financial Review, Paige Childs. For Approval: Budget Status Report – May 2020: Revenue and Expense; 2019-2020 Accounts Receivable Write-Off; Plant Fund Projects. Facts Sheet. President’s Report, Ray Brooks.
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick Administration Center
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes, Speaker: Lee Dorn, Lashober & Associates — New Construction EMS Presentation, Decision Items: Ordinance 20-05: AN ORDINANCE TO RAISE REVENUE, MAKE APPROPRIATIONS AND ADOPT A BUDGET FOR MODOC SPECIAL FIRE TAX DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2020 AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2021; AND PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES NECESSARY TO MEET ALL BUDGET REQUIREMENTS EXCEPT AS PROVIDED FOR BY OTHER REVENUE SOURCES. Council to consider 2nd Reading, Ordinance 19-07: Providing for the issuance of General Obligation Bonds, in one or more series, Tax-Exempt or Taxable, in an amount not to exceed $2,500,00 to fund capital improvements. Council to consider 1st Reading, Resolution 05-19: Intergovernmental Agreement Between Edgefield and McCormick to utilize the 378 Recycling Center on 378 and S-19-67: Council to consider Resolution 05-19, Council to consider authorizing County Administrator signing a Memorandum of Understanding for Clemson Extension, Council to consider accepting the bid for lawn care services for Fiscal years 20/21, 21/22, and 22/23 from A & A Lawn Care, LLC in the amount of $265,140 annually commencing July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023., Council to consider authorizing the Administrator to enter into an agreement with A & A Lawn Care, LLC., Council to consider authorizing County Administrator signing Service Agreement with Manley Garvin to Audit Financial Statement of the year ending June 30, 2020 according to letter dated April 18, 2018 in the amount of $31,700., Council to consider authorizing Administrator to sign MOU between Marine Forces Special Operations Command and McCormick County to conduct required training within the County of McCormick., Council to consider authorizing Administrator to accept Rural Infrastructure Authority Grant in the amount of $260,000 to extend water line in the Troy area, Dendy and Robinson Road., Council to consider authorizing the Administrator to purchase 2 EMS Ambulances from Custom Track and Body Works, $167,960 each total of $335,920, Council to consider authorizing the Administrator to accept the proposal submitted by BB&T at a rate of 1.54% annually for financing (2) EMS Ambulances, 4 yrs., payment commencing after July 1, 2021 in the amount of $87,237.93., Council to consider authorizing Administrator to enter into contract for fire services with Modoc Volunteer Fire Department, Council to consider authorizing the Administrator to pay $21,967.70 from the Economic Development account to pay off vehicle balance for 2020 Ford Escape with the Water & Sewer Department., Council to consider approval of recommendation by County Administrator the design-build selection of methods of construction contract management for the new EMS facility, reference Ordinance 08-10, pg.2, Section L(1) and (2) (a)., Information, Committee Reports.