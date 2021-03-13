MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal Building, 520 Monument St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Public hearing/second reading: Consider Ordinance No. 21-012 annexing property owned by John W. Beeson. Public appearance: Joey Krakowiak of Hemophilia of South Carolina. Proclamations: Recognize April as Donate Life Month; Recognize the “Clemson 8” Challenge Week, March 21-28. New business: Consider Resolution No. 21-004 to authorize the city manager to sign an infrastructure reimbursement agreement with Milford Pines Development LLC for Milford Pines Subdivision (Phase 2); consider Fair Housing Resolution No. 21-005; consider appointment of Indera Khan-Tinker to fill a vacancy on the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee; consider Greenwood County Transportation Committee paving list of streets for 2021. City manager comments. City Council comments.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Board room at the Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Approval of minutes. Information items: recognitions; district update; Greenwood High School graduation, 6 p.m. June 3, GHS football field; Emerald High School graduation, 9 a.m. June 4, EHS football field; spring break, March 29 through April 2; committee assignment; 2021-26 district strategic plan; financial update. Public forum. Executive session: Legal matter — JUUL Lawsuit; contract recommendations for the 2021-22 school year; personnel recommendations and vacancies. Action items: Legal matter — JUUL Lawsuit; renaming of school; contract recommendations; personnel recommendations and vacancies.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall, 103 Main St., Due West.
AGENDA: Regular business: Approval of minutes of Feb. 8; monthly financial statements for January; monthly financial statements February. Legislation: Fourth supplemental proclamation of a state of emergency because of COVID-19 pandemic dated Feb. 10; First Reading of Ordinance No. 01-2021, which authorized the mayor to execute a grant of well water and right-of-way easement for water line with Erskine College for 20 years. Reports: Mayor’s report — Fiscal Year 2021-22 Important Budget Dates — department heads’ budget deadline is March 19, Town Council budget work session is April 15, first reading of budget is May 17, and second reading and adoption of budget is June 21; administrator report; attorney report; fire report; police report; utilities report. Old business. New business. Announcements: Town Hall will be closed for Good Friday on April 2; reminder to Council of approaching State Ethics Commission’s mandatory deadline on March 30 to avoid penalties; Annual Spring Cleanup will be April 19-22.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
LOCATION: Historic Ninety Six Depot
TIME: 6 p.m.
AGENDA: Approval of Feb. 15 minutes. Distribution of financial statements: Recommendation from the Finance Committee, Councilman Jefferson — October 2020, November 2020, December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021. Petitions received and disposed of: Consideration of a request from Gayle Ostrowski regarding the beautification of the Old Mill Site. Mayor’s report: Recommendation to expend $1,000 from the reserve fund for engineering services for the Old Mill Site. Report of Standing Committees: Public Safety, Councilman Charles Stevens; Streets & Sanitation, Councilman Wayne Gibert; Finance Committee, Councilman John Jefferson; Judicial Committee, Councilwoman Kellar Rogers; Maintenance of Buildings, Councilwoman Bridget Porter; Planning Committee, Councilman Mickey Goodman. Special Committee Report: Main Street Revitalization, Rowe. Executive Session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library Board room
AGENDA: No agenda provided
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 3:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Fiscal year 2022 budget discussion. Executive session. Return to public session at 5:30 p.m. Approve March 2 minutes. Public comment. New business: Resolution 2021-09 to approve the Law Enforcement RMS System contract with Caliber Public Safety; Resolution 2021-10 regarding Intergovernmental Agreement with state Department of Transportation for engineering and design of Highway 246 widening project. Public hearings/second readings: Ordinance 2021-04 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that four parcels of land totaling about 140.86 acres, owned by Greenwood County, at 5730 Highway 25 N. in Hodges (GPIN #6930-157-834; 6930-172-696; 6930-326-859; 6930-308-770) change zoning classifications from RDD (Rural Development) to I-1 (Light Industrial); Ordinance 2021-05 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a 0.53 portion of land owned by Ellen S Bryant life estate, at 1316 Morgan Road in Hodges (GPIN #6911-579-564 — portion) change zoning classifications from RDD (Rural Development) to R-1 (Single Family Residential); Ordinance 2021-06 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance Section 6-3-117(i), to change the standards to allow a pistol, rifle or skeet range within 1 mile of residential use. Additional new business: Proclamation honoring Anne Craig for her retirement; update from the County Treasurer’s Office; consideration of the 2021 Tax Reassessment; consideration and approval of the Greenwood County 2021-22 CTC Road Paving List; Resolution 2021-11 to transfer funds from the 2007 Capital Project Sales Tax to the Hydro Project Fund for the “Emergency” Spillway Project. District reports. Manager’s report. Attorney’s report. Executive session.
NINETY SIX
PLANNING COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Virtual: https://zoom.us/j/99967983167?pwd=VGdCdWxoMzA5bHJSZktOSWN5RVFsQT09 Passcode: 578576
AGENDA: Old business: SC Festival of Stars Fireworks Celebration, Business survey, Fall Festival Name, Economic Development in 96, Grants, Hospitality Tax Monies, Accommodations Tax Checks Received; New business: Update on Mill Park Office Building.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Meeting via Zoom. To join by phone, call 646-558-8656. Meeting ID: 918 8187 3847
AGENDA: Declarations — conflict of interest. Approve minutes for Feb. 16. Financial Review: For approval — highlights, budget status report for February; facts sheet; other. President’s report: academic affairs; economic development/continuing education; facilities; foundation; human resources; institutional effectiveness; student affairs/communications. Commission chairman’s comments. Executive session.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St., McCormick/Teleconference/Virtual Go to Meeting
AGENDA: Approval of Feb. 16 minutes. Decision items: Resolution 06-20, Fair Housing Resolution recognizing April as Fair Housing month; Council to consider authorizing administrator to sign easement #901450 Right of Way grant to Dominion Energy South Carolina, Inc. which enters grantor’s property from the property of Shiloh A.M.E. Church and extends to grantor’s service point; Council to consider authorizing administrator to execute agreement with DP3 Architects for Construction Document Services in the amount of $208,550 payable Capital Project Sales Tax revenues; Council to consider to appointing Nadine Gilchrist to the McCormick County Zoning Board of Appeals; Council to consider reappointing Charles Jennings to the GLEAMNS Board as a representative of the public sector; Council to consider appointing Ms. Angela Garrett to the GLEAMNS Board as a representative of the low-income sector; Council to consider adding comment section for public to speak before or after the meeting. Committee reports. Information: Email from Selective Service System needing Local Board Members; Upper Savannah Council of Government annual report for fiscal year 2020 for McCormick County; introduced state bill H. 3416 (Veterans’ Affairs officers); SCAC Technical Bulletin; email from school superintendent concerning possible joint meeting dates with the school board.