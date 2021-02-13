MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, Board Room
AGENDA: Information items: district update, committee assignments, renaming of school, financial update; Public forum; Executive session: personnel matters, recommendations and vacancies; Action items: bonus for district employees, personnel recommendations and vacancies.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Public comment: Because of the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be streamed live to the County YouTube Video Channel. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; Old business: Public hearing: Public Hearing for SC Department of Transportation Section 5311 Grant Application, Second Readings: Ordinance 2021-02 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land owned by Cjjs Holdings, LLC, at 208 Bypass 225 South, in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #6845-204-829) change zoning classifications from C-2 (General Commercial) to OP-1 (Office Professional), Ordinance 2021-03 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land owned by Central Trust Company, at 1365 Mathis Road, in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #6846-016-831) change zoning classifications from R-3 (Single Family Residential) to R-5 (Multi-Family Residential); End of public hearings; Third reading: Ordinance 2021-01 amending Title 11, Chapter 1 of the Greenwood County Code to establish minimum standards for the care and keeping of domestic dogs, licensing requirements for dog breeders, a dangerous animal registry, and other matters related thereto; New business: Update from the County Treasurer’s Office, Consideration of amendment to Policy 10.5 special tax districts, Consideration of the appointment of Special Tax District Commissioner for Reynolds Colony — Whitney Newby, District Three, Resolution 2021-06 authorizing the sale of the real property by Greenwood County School District 51; District reports; Manager’s report; Attorney’s report; Executive session, if needed.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Zoom: Dial: 1-646-558-8656 Meeting ID: 918 8187 3847
AGENDA: Declarations: Conflict of interest; SC Human Affairs Commission 2021 annual report; Financial review: Highlights, budget status report; President’s report: Academic Affairs, Economic Development, Facilities, Foundation, Human Resources, Institutional Effectiveness, Student Affairs; Commission Chairman’s comments; Executive Session.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center, Virtual:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/827888085, 1-571-317-3122, Access Code: 827-888-085
AGENDA: Appointment of Chairman and Vice Chairman for 2021-2022; Presentation: Byron Thompson to the McCormick Backpack Ministry; Public hearing: Ordinance 20-08 Modoc Special Fire Tax District amended budget for 2020-2021, third reading, Ordinance 20-09 Selling county property: 20 acres for boat storage, third reading, Other decision items: Proclamations: Recognizing March as American Red Cross month, Recognizing February as American Heart Awareness month, Recognizing February as Black History month, Council to consider appointing Gary Wayne Allen to the McCormick County Planning Commission, Council to consider reappointing Tamala White, Janis Lindsey and Thomas Greene to the McCormick County Planning Commission, Council to consider accepting the resignation of Robert New from the McCormick County Planning Commission, Council to consider the removal of Max McIntire from the McCormick County Planning Commission due to failure to comply with the guidelines to complete the required number of hours of continuing education within the allotted time, Council to consider the removal of Michael Tallent from the McCormick County Planning Commission due to failure to comply with the guidelines to complete the required number of hours of continuing education within the allotted time, Council to consider the removal of a member of the McCormick County Library Board; Committee reports; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session, Pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to receive legal advice concerning the removal of a Library Board Member.