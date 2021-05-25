TODAY
JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION
OF GREENWOOD COUNTY
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Old business; New business: Request number R-21-05-01 (District 6/Ward 5) by Todd Bailey. This request is to rezone 10.8 acres, located at 1927 Calhoun Road (GPIN # 6837-630-315) and approximately 4 acres of a property located on Dixie Drive (GPIN # 6837-660-318) from AG-1 (Agricultural District) to R7 (High Density Residential), Request number R-21-05-02 (District 7) by Tracy George. This request is to rezone approximately 2.76 acres located at 612 Nation Road (GPIN # 6931-623-400) from AG-2 (Agricultural District) to AG-3 (Agricultural District), Land Development Review: Centre Court Phase III — preliminary/final review; Commercial Development; Council Actions: Greenwood County Council, Greenwood City Council, Towns of Ninety Six and Ware Shoals; Committee Reports.