MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING AND WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Municipal Building, Room 201.
AGENDA: New business: Consider Ordinance No. 21-010 requiring individuals to wear face coverings in the municipal limits and matters related thereto, Consider acceptance of annexation petition of property owned by John W. Beeson, Consider Ordinance No. 21-011 annexing property owned by John W. Beeson. Work session.
Abbeville County Council
Budget workshop
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St.
AGENDA: Budget workshop, executive session, action on executive session items.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: 4 p.m. Executive session. 5:30 p.m. Public meeting begins. Approval of minutes from Feb. 16 meeting. Public comment. Old business: Third reading, Ordinance 2021-02 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land owned by Cjjs Holdings, LLC, at 208 Bypass 225 S., Greenwood (GPIN #6845-204-829) change zoning classifications from C-2 (general commercial) to OP-1 (office professional); third reading, Ordinance 2021-03 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land owned by Central Trust Company, at 1365 Mathis Road, Greenwood (GPIN #6846-016-831) change zoning classifications from R-3 (single-family residential) to R-5 (multi-family residential). New business: Proclamation recognizing the 45th anniversary of Upsilon Eta Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc, Councilwoman Edith S. Childs; Consideration of the reappointment of Ramona McLellan as District 6 Forest Lake special tax district commissioner, County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn. Resolution 2021-07 to amend Resolution 2020-20 to remove certain exemptions for the fire support uniform service charge on parcels without a residential, commercial or industrial structure, and other matters related thereto, County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn; Resolution 2021-08 to temporarily suspend the creation of new special tax districts in Greenwood County, County Attorney Carson Penney; first reading, Ordinance 2021-04 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that four parcels of land totaling about 140.86 acres, owned by Greenwood County, at 5730 Highway 25 N., Hodges (GPIN #6930-157-834; 6930-172-696; 6930-326-859; 6930-308-770) change zoning classifications from RDD (rural development) to I-1 (light industrial) (Title Only); first reading, Ordinance 2021-05 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a 0.53 portion of land owned by Ellen S Bryant life estate, at 1316 Morgan Road, Hodges (GPIN #6911-579-564 — portion) change zoning classifications from RDD (rural development) to R-1 (single-family residential) (Title Only); first reading, Ordinance 2021-06 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance Section 6-3-117(i), to change the standards to allow a pistol, rifle or skeet range within 1 mile of a residential use (Title Only). District reports. Manager’s report. Attorney’s report. Executive session (if needed).
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 600 Monument St., Room 104
AGENDA: Election of officers; Approval of Candidates for the Ware Shoals School District 51 Trustee election; Approval of Candidates for the Ninety Six School District 52 Trustee election; Consideration and approval of poll worker list for the school trustee elections; Consideration and approval of revised candidate filing policy; Consideration and approval of computer use policy.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Old business: Update on zoning ordinance, planning commission member issues; New business: application for new planning commission member; Reports: County Council report.