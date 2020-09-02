TODAY
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
BUDGET WORKSHOP
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: Call to order; 2020-2021 budget discussion; Adjournment.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Conference Room
AGENDA: Reading of Previous Meeting’s Minutes; Approval of Minutes; Secretary to Administer Oath to Chairman; Chairman to Administer Oath to Board; Certification of the Ninety Six Special Election – Ward 05; Call for recount (if needed); Discussion of I-C Policy and Procedures; Discussion of the Absentee In-Office Precinct; Discussion of Absentee By Mail Procedures; Discussion of Mandated SEC Classes; Next Meeting – November 6, 2020 – 10:00 a.m.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
CALLED MEETING
TIME: Noon
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Old Business: Approval of Emergency Ordinance for COVID-19 Amendment No. 4, “AN ORDINANCE EXTENDING A STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR SALUDA COUNTY DUE TO THE THREATS POSED BY THE 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (“COVID-19”).”; New Business: Consideration to Rescind the Vote in the July 13, 2020 Council Meeting Approving to Fund Approximately $28,000.00 from the Economic Development Millage Account to Extend the Waterline to the Saluda County Commerce Park-West; Executive Session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(1) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss personnel in the Probate Court Office and the restructuring of positions and job descriptions in the County Council Office, Possible action may come out of Executive Session in the Probate Court Office, Possible action may come out of Executive Session in the County Council Office; Adjournment