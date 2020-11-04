THURSDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
CALLED MEETING
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: New business: First reading on Ordinance No. 11-20, “An ordinance to repeal Section 22-2 county roads; uniform service charge, in Chapter 22 Roads and Bridges, Article I, in the Code of Ordinances Saluda County, South Carolina,” Adoption of revised job descriptions for the Magistrate Clerk, Civil Court Clerk and the Deputy Criminal Clerk, Consideration to remove the hiring freeze; Adjournment.