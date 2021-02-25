TODAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY BOARD
OF ZONING APPEALS
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Variance request: Lynn K. and Gregory L. Burkes at 194 Christmas Drive, McCormick request to build a detached garage which exceeds the size limitations stated in the single-family zoning district, Section 4.2.3(d) of McCormick County Zoning Ordinance; Public comments; Election of Officers.
NINETY SIX TOWN
FINANCE COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Virtual: https://zoom.us/j/94087986492?pwd=ZXI0a25qWURQamE4UUxKTEYrSG56Zz09
AGENDA: Review and discuss FYTD financial reports: October-January; Budget: Area for cuts, amending; budget 2021-22 budget calendar; audit; new business.
MODOC SPECIAL FIRE TAX
DISTRICT COMMISSION
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Modoc Fire Department
AGENDA: Discussion items: 2021-22 budget, invoice payment process.