WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: GMD Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Report from Greenwood Capital; Approval of minutes: October 14, 2020 Workshop and Regular Meeting Minutes; Business: Bid opening — Sample Branch Phase II, Consideration of lawn care bids, Consideration of purchase for Wilson Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant Cloth Media Filter replacement, Consideration of 2021 Commission meetings, Consideration of 2021 holidays; Finance reports; Other business: Upcoming meetings: 1:30 p.m. 11/05/20 College Heights CDBG Progress meeting (if needed), 3 p.m. 11/11/20 — Commission Meeting Service Reports; Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)(1)-discussion of personnel issues regulated by a public body, Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session; Adjourn.
SATURDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY VOTER
REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
NOTE: This is not a formally called meeting.
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 600 Monument St., Room 104.
AGENDA: Conducting a test of absentee-by-mail equipment.