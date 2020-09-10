TODAY
TROY TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Old Troy School House, 119 Church Street
AGENDA: Old business: Wisteria Park status update, some possible funding for project through a SC PARD Grant, November election, Town Council — two seats, four candidates, Emergency Response Plan for Town of Troy, McCormick County water system extension — project out for bids, Troy Methodist Church secondary water meter use for Troy School House status, Greenwood County Transportation Committee/SCDOT road repairs, MASC Hometown Development Grant status, Community Service Grant from CSX Transportation, The Self Family Foundation Grant for Community Development Projects status; New business: SC CARES Act COVID-19 funding, $11,000, second phase budget applied for small business support, personal protective equipment and janitorial decontamination services; Departments: Troy Fire Department: Free mask give away Sept. 15 5-8 p.m. Troy Station 10, Sept. 16 5-8 p.m. at Bradley Station 11, Status on new utility 10 truck, Status on mobile cascade system, participation in Night Out Against Crime event, Existing grants, AFG Grant for new pagers, Colonial Pipeline Grant for new medical equipment; Open discussion and public input: National Night Out Against Crime, October 13; Financial Update: Balances: Town of Troy Operational Checking Acct# 5703 — $28,390.83, Town of Troy SC LGIP Acct# 2687 — $ 25,214.86, Fire Department Operation Checking Acct # 6446 — $2,280.42, Fire Department Grant Checking Acct # 0101 — $250, Fire Department SC LGIP Acct# 2688 — $50,013.23; Adjournment.