TODAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center and Teleconference
AGENDA: Public hearing: Ordinance 19-07 — Providing for the issuance of General Obligation Bonds, in one or more series, Tax-Exempt or Taxable, in an amount not to exceed $2,600,000 to fund capital improvements.; Decision items: Consider third reading of Ordinance 19-07, Consider authorization for County Administrator to sign Memo of Agreement with DJJ for FY 20/21, Consider appointing James Gray, Jr. to the Zoning Board of Appeals; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session, Pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to receive legal advice concerning the Modoc Special Tax Fire District and COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis; Adjournment.