Pets of the Week

One look at Petey, and you have a complete overview of his personality. He truly is as silly and fun-loving as his comical expression and big bat-like ears would indicate. Since he’s just a little over a year old, you can expect a ton of energy, which he enjoys wearing off by chasing after tennis balls and running around with other pups. Petey is such a cutie – a medium-sized black and white mixed breed with dark brown eyes that are a window into his charming, playful soul. And don’t forget that ever-present grin. Ash is longing for a forever home with someone who will give him all of the love and attention he craves, and frankly, deserves. He’s a real cuddle bug, happily going to anyone he meets. He is recovering from a hip injury, so he will need a quiet home for a while, where he can relax and heal. But once he’s better, don’t be surprised to see him chasing around his favorite toys and causing all kinds of adorable kitty mayhem. After all, he’s only 6 months old, so likely to display lots of energy once he’s more or less back on his feet. Ash is a handsome black and brown tabby with a sweet face and gentle disposition. Come fall in love today. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Debbie and Graham Smith for both featured pets through Feb. 22.