Are you a sucker for a hound? Do you love that boundless energy, sweet but goofy disposition, and tendency to find joy in every situation? If so, you need to meet Dalton. This dashing fellow is right around a year old, so he’s basically a big puppy — about 50 pounds of silly, playful canine. Dalton has a gorgeous deep red coat, big brown eyes, and a heart of gold. He LOVES other dogs, thinks Kongs and tennis balls are the best thing since sliced bread and believes that every human he meets deserves his affection. This handsome hound truly is irresistible. Come meet him today. You’d be hard-pressed to find a sweeter, prettier kitty than Penny. Her brown tabby pattern is accented with big splashes of white and orange, creating a uniquely beautiful effect. But aside from her good looks, she’s loving and mild-mannered, happily accepting attention and responding with a loud purr. Penny is about 5 years old, and she has a mild weakness in her back legs, so she needs to be an indoor-only cat. But once you meet this gorgeous girl, you won’t want her out of your sight anyway. Pretty Penny is waiting just for you. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Debbie and Graham Smith for both featured pets through Saturday.