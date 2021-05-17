She’s a medium-sized Pit Bull Terrier mix who loves large, with a vibrant personality to match. Two-year-old Mimi is chock full of fun and her excitement becomes even more amplified when she’s near you. She’s very energetic and always down to play, but she makes sure to save some of her energy to give you kisses at the end of the day. Mimi is okay with other dogs, but she definitely prefers people over pooches, and she would make a magnificent friend for bigger kids. Mimi is heartworm positive but she is on the road to recovery, and she is hoping her future family will have a big yard for her to run in once she’s completed her treatment. See how boring your life’s been until now; Mimi will undoubtedly steal your heart. A prim and proper snow-white beauty queen, 8-year-old Lily is waiting for a new family to come along and take her back to the cozy home life she is accustomed to. Lily is an HSOG alumna — adopted from the old shelter in 2013 when she was just a young kitten. Now she is at the shelter once again, surrendered along with her 3 companions after her owner became too ill to care for them. Lily is laid back, gets along easily with cats, and is sociable with people. She’s a wonderful conversationalist, answering all of your questions with an adorable mew, and will politely ask for your attention with a gentle tap of her paw. She greatly misses having a home to call her own, so if your home’s short on feline companions, you won’t find a better friend than Lily. Come meet her and see how much extra joy she will bring to your life. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through Saturday.
