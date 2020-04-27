Get ready to fall in love. Dasher is a handsome 2-year-old mixed breed with a sleek black coat, a happy, expressive face, and adorable ears. And his name, Dasher, is quite fitting because he is FAST. This boy likes to run, whether it’s chasing a tennis ball around the play yard, keeping up with a canine companion, or simply racing in the wind for the pure pleasure of it. Dasher is loving and affectionate, and all he’s hoping for in life is a home where he can get lots of exercise, then curl up with his humans at night. Natasha isn’t just a pretty face. She has a lovely personality to match. Very outgoing and even-tempered, she enjoys being scratched behind her ears and down her back, and she’s not afraid to tell you when she wants attention – she’s a talker. Natasha is currently in a foster home, and she gets along well with all of her four-legged foster siblings, canine and feline alike. Natasha is about 3 years old, but she looks younger, because she’s so petite. You know you need this gorgeous gray-and-white tabby in your life, so call today set up a meet and greet. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Ascend Cares Foundation for both featured pets through May 2.