ABOVE: Simba is a handsome two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix with a gorgeous golden coat, golden eyes to match, and an expressive smile that’s always on his face. Don’t let his namesake fool you, however. While Simba may look somewhat like a lion, his personality is that of a lamb’s. He’s a shy, gentle giant who loves people and likes to be near someone at all times, preferably in your lap if he can fit. He enjoys the great outdoors and takes pleasure in running around with other pooches. Simba has so much love to give, so do yourself a favor and come meet him! BELOW: Darling Dahlia. What else is there to say about her other than that she is a prima donna. She knows exactly what she wants and when she wants it. She likes attention and head scratches, but she will only accept them on her own time; under her own accord. This beautiful tortoiseshell kitty is only one-year-old, which means she still has a playful side, and she loves to wrap around your arm and give little love bites whenever she allows you to pet her. When she’s done playing, she prefers some privacy so she can take a cat nap in peace. Will you be the one to give this little diva the home she desires? The adoption fees are generously sponsored by the Ascend Cares Foundation for these featured pets through Aug. 1. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.
