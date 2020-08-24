Do you like dogs with boundless energy, a sweet but goofy disposition, and a tendency to find joy in any situation? If so, then you need to meet Dipper. This handsome Retriever mix is just over a year old, so he’s basically still a puppy – about 60 pounds of silly, playful energy. He has a shiny black coat with splashes of white on his chest, nose, paws, and tail, which makes it look like he’s been dipped in paint. He thinks other dogs are okay, but he really loves people. He believes that everyone he meets deserves his affection. This charming boy truly is irresistible. Calling all cat lovers! Kiki is looking for her forever home! If you’re seeking a feline companion who is sweet, well-behaved, and all about the love, then this is your cat. Kiki is a year old, and while she will occasionally play with toys, she’d much rather spend her time curled up in your lap. She’s very loving, greeting everyone she meets with a loud purr and a head butt. She’s such a beauty, too, with an all-black coat and large, golden eyes with the slightest hint of green in them. Come meet this sweetheart today! The adoption fees are generously sponsored by the Ascend Cares Foundation for these featured pets through Saturday.
