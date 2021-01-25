Spencer is one hunk of a cat who is brimming with love and sweet affection. This chilled-out guy would be glad to accompany you during your daily activities, as long as he doesn’t have to participate. Spencer prefers to spend most of his time sunbathing and taking long naps. This handsome four-year-old gentleman may be laid back, but give him an ounce of attention and he will melt in your lap, reaching out his paw and demanding more. Spencer gets along fine with other cats and would make a wonderful buddy for anyone that’s as relaxed as he is. Come see what charming Spencer has to offer.
The adoption fees are free for these featured pets through Jan. 30. For your and our employees’ safety, call 864-223-2498 to schedule an appointment for a visit to meet these and other available pets.