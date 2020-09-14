Everyone could use a dog like Tacoma in their life. This wonderful boy is still waiting for his forever home, and no one can figure out why, because he’s a great dog! He’s sweet, affectionate and has enough personality for ten dogs. He knows a few basic commands and will do just about anything for a treat or belly rubs. Tacoma is a spry two-year-old Retriever mix with a lot of energy, and he’s looking for someone who will run out all of his energy with him and then crash with him on the couch for a nap. Tacoma wants more than anything to find his furrever home. Won’t you welcome him into yours? Piper isn’t just a pretty face. She has a wonderful personality to match. Sweet and even-tempered, she enjoys being scratched behind the ears and under her chin, and she’s not afraid to let you know when she wants attention – she’s quite the talker. She is just over a year old, and is still very playful, occasionally enjoying a good romp with a stuffed mouse or feather toy. Piper is currently experiencing empty nest syndrome, as all of her kittens that she lovingly raised have since found their own loving homes, and she’d really like a human companion to occupy her time. You know you need this gorgeous tortoiseshell in your life, so come meet her today. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Stockman Oil for these featured pets through Friday.
Greenwood School District 50 and Abbeville School District Calendars are available here. Ninety Six School District 52 coming soon! Click to view calendars here.
