Come one, come all — Reagan is taking applications for his forever home! This 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix, who was once emaciated and terrified, is now a happy, healthy and delightful boy! Reagan has so many exceptional qualities, it would take more than a paragraph to paint a proper picture of him. He is smart and eager to please, and this pup who was once so fearful now loves to play, whether it be with toys, people or other dogs. He is already house trained and even gets along with cats! Reagan still has some nervous tendencies and may take some time to adjust to his new home, but once comfortable, this guy is all about the love. Have you ever met one of those cats that would prefer to spend time by themselves rather than with people? Introducing Colonel Sanders, aptly named because he was found in a chicken coop. Colonel Sanders has spent the majority of his life outdoors away from humans. It’s not that he dislikes people — he will accept affection without complaint — but he’d prefer human interaction on his own terms. Three-year-old Colonel would be perfectly happy as an indoor/outdoor kitty or even a barn cat, so he can enjoy the great outdoors once more. He’s a good-looking boy, with his orange and white coat and lovely green eyes. At the end of the day, all this kitty really wants is a home to call his own. The adoption fees are generously sponsored by Edgerley Pest Control for these featured pets through Saturday.